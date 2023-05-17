By Sidnee Short
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — Monument Health shared its plans of expanding services and the campus in downtown Spearfish in May 2022. As part of this plan, Monument Health approached the city of Spearfish with a cost share opportunity.
“We (city of Spearfish) have been approached by some leadership from Monument Health … In their plans for their development down there, their downtown campus, they want to put in a four-way new light there,” said Steve McFarland, city administrator, at the study session meeting May 10.
Currently, the intersection is a T-intersection, with the only option coming up from Rushmore St., are to turn either right or left onto North Ave. The four-way intersection would allow drivers to turn into the Monument Health parking lot, and would provide more pedestrian crossing options.
“They’ve approached us; just like everybody else, they’re concerned about costs, and they’re taking a close look at a lot of costs because they keep going up and up and up,” McFarland said. “So, they have approached the city asking if the city would have any interest in a cost-share for that intersection.”
McFarland said that city officials and staff got together to discuss options for the partnership, and came up with two. The first would be for Monument Health to replace all equipment and lights at that intersection, with the city contributing 35 percent of total cost, or $175,000, whichever is lower. The second would be for Monument Health to improve the signals, but use existing poles and other infrastructure. The city would still contribute 35 percent, or $90,000, whichever is lower.
“Regardless of whichever option they (Monument) choose to go (with), once it’s installed the city will assume … maintenance of that intersection and the lights,” McFarland said.
The current traffic lights are older, but still have a few years before they have to get replaced, said city engineer Kyle Mathis.
There wasn’t any motion or decision by council on the matter, as Monument Health just wanted a strong indication from council on whether or not they were interested in a cost share.
Council members agreed that a cost share was a good idea, with the topic of the exact percentage still up for discussion in the future.
“Bit out of character for me, but, given the investment they’ll be making in this community, I guess, why wouldn’t we consider doing it 100 percent ourselves, given the fact that they’re gonna make quite an investment and typically this kind of thing I don’t know if another business ever would participate or pay for those kind of things,” Councilman Larry Klarenbeek said. “It just seems, my logic says, for what they’re gonna do in this community, I think our gesture should be maybe a little more than such a percentage, but that’s just Larry opinion.”
“It is a bit out of character for you, Larry (Klarenbeek). However, I agree with the, like, good neighbors, right? Like the relationship there, but I’m in favor of a percentage,” Councilman Scott Hourigan said.
“I agree with Scott (Hourigan); I think it is … I would still be open to a percentage. I’d be fine going up a little bit, whatever staff felt was appropriate, I agree with Larry (Klarenbeek) too, the investment in the community is huge and the fact that they’re keeping it where it is and upgrading it, I think is important too, but, I still would like to see a percentage knowing that it’s not necessary to be replaced right now,” said Councilman Dan Hodgs.
