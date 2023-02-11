SPEARFISH — According to the United States Department of Agriculture, in December 2022, food prices were 10.4 percent higher than in December 2021, making the demand for food pantries rise.
This increased demand for donated food has been seen on a local level as well.
The consent agenda at Monday’s city council meeting was agreed to by council members and included the 2022 annual report for the Spearfish Community Pantry.
Spearfish Mayor John Senden, introduced the annual report on the agenda and thanked the pantry’s board president, George Vansco, for his work and dedication to the pantry and the city.
“As you just told me,” Senden said, acknowledging Vansco at the council meeting, “you’re in the seventh year of your two year commitment running the operation.”
The pantry’s annual report included many points of data including volunteers, families assisted, and the amount of food donated over the past year.
Spearfish Community Pantry services the communities of Spearfish and St. Onge. In 2022, more than 100 individuals representing 12 churches in both communities volunteered their time providing food service assistance.
There was an average of 235 families each month that came to the pantry, which represents about 577 people, of which 175 are children. Over 683 different families utilized the pantry at least one time during the year. The report states that this is a 15 percent increase over 2021.
The largest food contributor for the pantry is the Spearfish Wal-Mart, contributing 54,145 pounds of food in 2022. Annual donations totaled an approximate 120,000 pounds.
The annual report rounded it out the yearly data by talking about the purchasing of food from fiscal donations. In 2022, the pantry purchased, on average, $8,445 of food each month. This was a 64 percent increase from 2021.
The food pantry is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
