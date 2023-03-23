bhp news.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — Public access automated external defibrillator (AED) units have the technology to save the lives of many experiencing sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).

The Spearfish Community Foundation was aware of the benefits these units could provide the city of Spearfish, and urged council to approve their AED unit community project on Monday; to which the council unanimously agreed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.