SPEARFISH — Public access automated external defibrillator (AED) units have the technology to save the lives of many experiencing sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).
The Spearfish Community Foundation was aware of the benefits these units could provide the city of Spearfish, and urged council to approve their AED unit community project on Monday; to which the council unanimously agreed.
Foundation representatives Sue Konstant and Kari Engen presented the project to council, as part of the impacting tomorrow together initiative, and informed attendees of the benefits the units will provide to citizens.
“We all, I think, agree that quality of life here is the heartbeat of our community, and it’s one of our most treasured attributes that we have. And, we feel that the AED unit community project not only aligns with our mission and our grant guidelines, but we feel it could be an initial hallmark for that quality of life attribute that we so enjoy.” Konstant said.
Phase one of the project will include installing and providing 10 outdoor AED towers and five mobile AED cases in the next 18 months.
“There is a very sensitive time, and very critical time, from the time that a person experiences a sudden cardiac arrest, to the time that our first responders can arrive at the scene.” Konstant said. “So, we want to close that gap and have those AED units available throughout the community.”
Engen provided SCA statistics, and said that annually, 436,000 Americans die from cardiac arrest, and 350,000 of those are out-of-hospital occurrences. 90 percent are fatal. There are also 23,000 American youth that experience SCA, with 39 percent of those being sports related.
“So all this kind of goes to why we’re putting them in the locations we’re putting them in.” Engen said.
The first 10 locations were chosen after discussions with Spearfish Ambulance Service, Spearfish Parks, Recreation, and Forestry, and Spearfish Public Safety.
The locations include:
• Spearfish City Park; near the pickleball courts, bandshell, and American Legion log cabin.
• Spearfish City Campground near the registration office.
• Corner of Main and Hudson streets.
• Black Hills Energy Sports Complex.
• Jorgenson Park shelter and park area.
• Spartan Park on State Street; between the football, soccer, dog park, and park area.
• Spearfish Forest Products Youth Sports Complex on College Lane.
• Evans Park near the shelter.
• Two towers and the Sky Ridge Sports Complex. One by the softball fields and the other by the soccer fields.
The five mobile AED cases will be available for check out, at the rec center, for community events.
“When you look at cardiac arrest survival numbers, every minute (is) 10 percent less of a chance for survival.” Engen said. “Now you think about how widespread Spearfish is, the ambulance service, so obviously location is critical. As well as city-wide community events (affecting) their response time as well.”
She provided a description on how the towers will work, saying when the AED is removed from the tower, an alarm is automatically initiated, with an immediate call to 911. Then, a video comes on giving the bystander step-by-step instructions on how to help the individual experiencing cardiac arrest.
“It starts by placing the pads in the correct location, and then goes through the CPR process. The AED machine will analyze if a shock is necessary or if it is not. And if it is not, it will not activate, so it will not shock a person if not necessary.” Engen said. “And then it continues to instruct the bystander with life saving instructions until the paramedics arrive.”
The stainless steel towers and red cabinets can withstand extreme temperature, making sure the machines can be used year round.
“It has the capabilities to heal and cool throughout the season, and that would maintain the AEDs functionability, which is cool.” Engen said.
The towers cost $9,000 per unit, and the foundation will be adding a “stop the bleed” kit to each tower as well. The mobile cases are approximately $2,000 per case. Engen said the total project cost is around $100,000.
The foundation grants are providing $40,000, and Engen said she hopes the city will provide $15,000, with a matching donor that will provide up to $25,000. The foundation would then have an additional $30,000 to raise.
“We’re pretty confident between the groups that we’ve already talked to that we should be able to raise those funds within a short time frame and be able to get this project going by, hopefully, early summer, if not late spring,” Engen said.
After the presentation by Konstant and Engen, council agreed to let the foundation continue the project by agreeing to annual maintenance by city staff, approval of the tower’s annual subscription, and granting $15,000 to the project.
