Spearfish Community Foundation pays it forward to the city

Sue Konstant, middle left, and Tyler Ehnes, middle right, stand with members of the Spearfish Community Foundation board and AARP members, while presenting a check to the city of Spearfish for the second phase of the rec path wayfinding project during Monday’s Spearfish City Council meeting.
SPEARFISH – The Spearfish Community Foundation has long been known for financially supporting local non-profits and organizations, but recently they opened their pocketbook to help the community through a city-run initiative, the rec path wayfinding project.
“I’m here to, not ask for money, we are actually here to give money back to the community,” Sue Konstant, president of the Spearfish Community Foundation, said during Monday’s city council meeting.
Konstant reminded the council that it had been around one year ago that the group approached the city with its new “impacting tomorrow together,” initiative, which gave community members the opportunity to donate to the foundation through the city’s bill-pay system.
Since that time, Konstant said the foundation has been meeting with various civil and community groups to determine what projects to help fund.
“When we heard about the rec path wayfinding project, our ears perked up,” she said.
The foundation presented a check of $10,319 to the city, which will be used to fund the second phase of the project.
The first phase of the project received funding from a AARP grant, which was spearheaded by community members Peg Holmquest and Janet Briggs earlier in the year.
“Phase one, only got us from City Park, down to Salem Park, so we were left with, basically, the rest of the rec path to fund,” explained Spearfish parks and Rec director Tyler Ehnes. “Between (the AARP grant and Spearfish Community Foundation) we’ve brought in $25,000 in free grant money to improve our community. So huge thank you to you guys and the work that you’ve done to help us out.”
