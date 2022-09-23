Spearfish Community Foundation pays it forward to the city

Sue Konstant, middle left, and Tyler Ehnes, middle right, stand with members of the Spearfish Community Foundation board and AARP members, while presenting a check to the city of Spearfish for the second phase of the rec path wayfinding project during Monday’s Spearfish City Council meeting.

Click to purchase this photo

 Pioneer photo by Alex Portal

SPEARFISH – The Spearfish Community Foundation has long been known for financially supporting local non-profits and organizations, but recently they opened their pocketbook to help the community through a city-run initiative, the rec path wayfinding project.

“I’m here to, not ask for money, we are actually here to give money back to the community,” Sue Konstant, president of the Spearfish Community Foundation, said during Monday’s city council meeting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.