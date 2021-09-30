Spearfish closes public bathrooms early due to vandalism

SPEARFISH — Each year the public bathrooms in the various city owned parks in Spearfish get shut down for the winter, but this year that day has come early due to the actions of a few miscreants.
“There was vandalism, and we’re investigating that,” said Spearfish Police Chief Curt Jacobs.
The vandalism to the bathrooms at Spartan Park was reported to the police department on Sunday. Jacobs said early estimates were more than $1,000 in damages including stall doors being ripped off, items torn off of the walls and damage to the fixtures.
“This is a great example of the few messing it up for everybody else,” Jacobs said.
The incident follows a rash of similar issues on the east side of the state, which Jacobs’ suspects stems from a trend on social media.
“It’s also a big problem over the last week over in Brookings,” he said. “There was a TikTok thing going around about doing vandalism and videoing yourself. Of course that got people caught, so then they just started to video or take pictures of vandalisms they did.”
Jacobs said due to the timing of the vandalism, city officials decided it would best to close the public bathrooms at all city parks early this year.
“This kind of just coincided with the same timeframe in Brookings (so) let’s get a handle on it now so it doesn’t get worse. Plus it’s about time to close them anyhow,” he said.
Some parks will have portable toilets installed through October.
“It’s just a darn shame,” Jacobs added. “They put some nice facilities around town and it’s too bad that somebody feels they need to do that.”
If anyone has any information about the vandalism, contact the Spearfish Police Department at (605) 642-1300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.