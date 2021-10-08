Spearfish Class of ’66 reunion

The Spearfish Class of ’66 gathered for their 55th class reunion at the Joy Center (catered by Cheyenne Crossing) on Aug. 27 with a picnic at Spearfish park on Aug. 28. A powerpoint was shared featuring activities from 7th grade through graduation of the Spartan class of ’66 with their motto “Climb Every Mountain”. 104 graduated in the class of 1966. The Class of ‘66 remembers 20 classmates that have passed away.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.