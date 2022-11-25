SPEARFISH — Holiday season is upon us, bringing in an influx of many things. These include overwhelming joy, too much eggnog, a lot of turkey, and, most importantly, an absurd amount of trash.
The Spearfish City Council held a study session Nov. 16 and heard Nick Broyles, Public Works Director, speak on the issue pertaining to trash in the city.
Currently, citizens can choose either a 65-gallon or 95-gallon trashcan for their residence. If they choose the larger can, the price increases by $3.02 per month.
“This isn’t scientific. This is just opinions of the subject matter experts,” Broyles said. “I’m being told that probably 65 to 75 percent of the smaller cans, when our truck drivers go to pick them up, are heaping and/or overflowing, and the trash is going on the ground.”
Broyles’ understanding is that the drivers are not required to pick the trash up off the ground.
He also said drivers have a tablet in their truck that shows them what size trashcan they’re supposed to be dealing with. They’ve been noticing the wrong cans in the wrong places.
“This is not a rare occurrence. I guess this happens with some regularity.” Broyles said. “Where individuals will like their neighbor’s can better, or cans are getting blown down the street and they want a bigger can, so they put that one in front of their house.”
To try and combat these issues, Broyles suggested having residents pay the same price for the can size of their choice, and add an additional container fee at a reduced rate. Currently, if residents want a second container, they have to purchase one at full price.
City council concurred with the idea, and finance officer Michelle De Neui added these changes to the city fees that were discussed at the council meeting Monday.
After Broyles discussed the situation, Mayor John Senden made a statement about the trash in town.
“I think we all strive to keep our community beautiful, so, hopefully we can provide something that’s going to keep the trash in the cans, and get it to Belle Fourche where it belongs at the end of the day.” Senden said.
With city council approving the change in certain city fees on Monday, Broyles’ ideas were put into place. Jan.1, 2023 will see the change in residential solid waste fees.
Next year, citizens of Spearfish will be able to choose either a 65-gallon or 95-gallon trashcan at $19.60 per month. Currently, the 65-gallon is $16.58 per month, and the 95-gallon is $19.60 per month.
If households need more than one can, they will be able to purchase an additional container at a reduced rate of $9.80 per month.
These prices will increase slightly in 2024, and will then be discussed in five-year increments after that, in order to match up with water and sewage fees.
