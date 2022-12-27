bhp news.jpg
SPEARFISH — On Dec. 19, Spearfish City Council approved an easement acquisition and land purchase from property owners, 2-Bar-T Ranch LLC and Centennial Mountain LLC.

City Engineer Kyle Mathis explained why the city needed to purchase these, saying that the easements and land are required for the East Low Water Pressure Zone project.

