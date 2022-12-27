SPEARFISH — On Dec. 19, Spearfish City Council approved an easement acquisition and land purchase from property owners, 2-Bar-T Ranch LLC and Centennial Mountain LLC.
City Engineer Kyle Mathis explained why the city needed to purchase these, saying that the easements and land are required for the East Low Water Pressure Zone project.
This project includes a new water transmission main, tank site, and additional land for a future well and tank.
“These are easements and land that (the city) need to purchase and obtain in order to extend some new infrastructure for (the) East Low Water Pressure Zone, which is slated for construction in 2023 and 2024.” Mathis said.
Mathis said some of the easements are needed for a distribution main along the southern portion of the property. The water line for that area will be 12-inches in diameter.
The city also needs an access easement to get to the tank site.
In the request approved by council, it is shown that the city will purchase three parcels of land, which Mathis referred to as: Elkhorn #1 tank site, an 80-foot-wide lot, and Elkhorn #2 well lot.
Mathis said Elkhorn #1 tank site will have two tanks built there, with one being built for the first project, and the other being built in the next 10 to 15 years.
The 80-foot-wide lot will contain a water line and any other telecommunications, and Elkhorn #2 well lot is needed for a future well.
This well will not be built during the upcoming project.
“We foresee another well needed in this area in about 10 to 15 years. So, we want to solidify that area right now, and make sure we have room for it and it can easily tie into our new system as well.” Mathis said.
The current property owners and the city came up with an agreement after talking with three local realtors, Mathis said, of $31,000 per acre for the approximately 3.83 acres of land being purchased. And, the easements total $166,376 at $47,646 per acre.
“Everything we’re purchasing here, we should have where we don’t need to obtain any future land purchasing or easements at all.” Mathis said. “I think we’re set and we’ve planned accordingly.”
The property owners gave the city some conditions of sale, including:
City will allow a private water booster system to service the area within the ‘East High Pressure Zone’ located in the higher elevation areas, above the city’s service area. Water for the system will be provided and purchased by the city.
The tank design/construction will be completed to be aesthetically pleasing, as it can be seen from Exit 17.
City staff supports a cost recapture agreement if/when Centennial Mountain extends a gravity sewer main off site, connecting to the existing Sky Ridge sewer main.
The request states that the funding for this project will come from the water enterprise fund.
