By Sidnee Short
Black Hills Pioneer
Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: April 21, 2023 @ 2:30 pm
By Sidnee Short
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — What’s better than eating tasty food from a local restaurant? Eating tasty food from multiple local restaurants, all in one place.
The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 29th annual Taste of Spearfish event, allowing citizens to divulge in the many restaurants the town has to offer.
“They (citizens) can kind of get a taste of (everything) in one setting as opposed to going to different restaurants.” Heather Giffrow, executive director of the chamber, said.
This year, the event will showcase 13 food and drink spots around town, which is one more than the previous year.
Giffrow said that this event has been a staple in the community for the past 29 years, with the main point being the promotion of local restaurants.
The event costs $5 at the door, and $1 per ticket. Giffrow said items from each restaurant cost around one to four tickets, and children 5 and younger can get in for free.
“We give a cut back to the restaurants for the tickets that they collect.” Giffrow said.
Admission costs go to the chamber, to cover event cost.
This years restaurants include staples to the community and event, including Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant and Killian’s Food & Drink. And, the event will also welcome newcomers Antunez Cuisine, Nonna’s Kitchen, and The Original Spearfish Breakfast House.
Others include: Buffalo Jump Saloon & Steakhouse, Latchstring Restaurant, Lucky’s 13 Pub, Miller Creek Pub, Millstone Family Restaurant, Spearfish Brewing Company, Queen City Liquor, Party Time Liquor, and Exit 8 and 14 Phillips 66.
“One thing new that we are doing this year, is we have opened up the stage at the Pavilion, to have a very small select VIP tables.” Giffrow said.
She has three tables still available, at $100 per table. This guarantees a spot to sit for a table of six, with the cost of the table going towards the Chamber.
“There’s going to be some surprises on the tables as well,” Giffrow said. “I’m working with some of the vendors to make it a true VIP section.”
Anyone interested in purchasing a table can email director@spearfishchamber.org.
The 29th annual ‘Taste of Spearfish’ will be held from 5:30 - 7 p.m., Monday April 24, at the W.S. Tretheway Pavilion in the Spearfish City Park.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.