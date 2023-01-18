SPEARFISH — During the month of January, the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first ever Listening Sessions.
Heather Giffrow, the new executive director for the chamber, thought of the sessions.
“I kind of suggested to hold these listening sessions to get the feedback from our members, non members, (and) community members, on what they want from the chamber, what they expect from the chamber.” Giffrow said.
Giffrow said that the sessions’ main purpose is to see what the chamber is missing to “better support the community.”
“It just kind of gives me that gauge, with me being new, because I started in November (2022), kind of gives me a gauge on what 2023’s gonna look like.” Giffrow said. “The goal is, is that we have these listening sessions. We will then report back to our board, for February’s board meeting. We’ll put together a strategic plan, and then we’ll kind of release that strategic plan for our annual meeting that’s in March.”
A board member of the chamber leads each session, but the majority of time will be open to members of the community wanting to voice their concerns. Giffrow said she would be at each session as well, taking notes of all that is said.
Giffrow said one main takeaway from the first session, for her, was that the chamber staff could be more approachable and aware when it comes to community members that utilize their services.
The first two sessions were Jan. 11 and today. The last session will be held on Jan. 25 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the chamber office.
