SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Chamber of Commerce held its 102nd annual banquet and awards dinner Thursday, where it celebrated its members and the work they do throughout the community.
Two new awards were presented during the event.
The Community Impact Award was given to Good Shepard Clinic for its positive service to the community, which has inspired collaboration and integrity.
“Good Shepherd Clinic has served over 6,040 patients in need and filled 11,700 prescriptions since February of 2009. Over 470 dental visits have been conducted since 2015 at a value of $545,000 in donated services. Since 2017, they have been able to administer 604 immunizations to help keep our community safe. All of this has been accomplished by 65 volunteers and 15 health care professionals,” said Amy Ruff, one of the cohosts for the evening.
The Member’s Choice Award was presented to White’s Canyon Ford for its outstanding customer service.
“White’s Canyon Ford has received the Ford President’s Award for Customer Service eight years running. The Ford President’s Award is one of Ford Motor Company’s most prestigious awards and recognizes dealers achieving the highest levels of Customer Satisfaction and Sales Performance,” said Cami Dohman, the event’s other cohost. “White’s Canyon Ford has also received the coveted One Ford Elite Award recognizing the top performing President’s Award Recipients. Receiving both of these awards puts White’s Canyon Ford in the elite top 2% of Ford dealers nationally with regards to customer satisfaction and sales performance. It is not by coincidence that this has happened so many times. The staff truly goes the extra mile to win these awards every year.”
The Spirit of Spearfish Award was presented to TJ Gusso for his service to the community through volunteerism and engagement in the betterment of Spearfish.
“(Gusso) has served on numerous non-profit boards throughout the community over the years, including the Spearfish Chamber Board, the Spearfish Canyon Golf Board, Northern Hills United Way Board, the Junior Achievement Board, as well as taught JA in the classroom. He currently serves on the Northern Hills Training Center Board, Good Shepard Clinic Board, and Spearfish Economic Development Board,” Ruff said. “Since graduating from Spearfish High School in 1991, he has dedicated countless hours and years to youth sports in Spearfish. This rock star was a Little League baseball coach for six years, Junior League basketball coach for 10 years, and he coached the 1997 Spearfish Teener baseball team to the state championship.
He served over 20 years as a high school football official, officiating in three state championship games in the Dome. During those 20 years he also officiated six years as a college football official and 10 years as a high school basketball official. He served on the Spearfish Youth Baseball/Softball board for many years and was inducted into the Spearfish High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.”
“Spearfish is home; always has been,” Gusso said. “When I went off to college, couldn’t wait to come home, and I’m proud to call this community and all of you my friends. Thank you for this award, very much appreciated.”
The Lifetime Achievement Award is reserved for a business or individual who has embodied all the attributes that make the Spearfish community such a great place to work, live, and play for 20 years or more. This year, the coveted award was presented to Clair Donovan.
“What started out as a one man show in 1982, his construction company grew and employed up to 50 local residents at one time and has a huge monetary impact on our community through donations and dedication to Spearfish. As if he wasn’t busy enough, he then went into partnership to open the Stadium Sports Grill in Spearfish in the early ‘90s and later opened another location in Belle Fourche. And once a year, the Spearfish Stadium donates to the Lion’s Pancake Breakfast fundraiser by literally turning the store over to the volunteers,” Dohman said. “Countless hours and manpower have been donated to projects at the Chamber and around the entire community. He has supported many youth sports, numerous non-profits, St. Joseph’s church, Black Hills State University, and much more. Gifts to BHSU have benefitted a wide variety of programs including all of the collegiate sports programs, rodeo, band and the Joy Proctor Krautschun Alumni/Foundation Welcome Center.”
Donovan’s son Luke couldn’t attend the event in person, but after a heart-felt video in which he confessed, “I do wish I could be there, but I’m glad at the same time. I get to embarrass my father without getting embarrassed myself,” the senior Donovan took the stage.
Donovan recalled a story from his youth, growing up in a large Catholic household on the eastern side of the state.
“My three older brothers and I – we scooped snow at the Catholic church, we served Mass, we mowed the yard, we took care of the cemetery, pulled weeds in the new shelter they put out there,” he said. “We’d grouse at mom, and mom would just say, ‘offer it up for a good cause.’”
Donovan continued, saying that when the Methodist church across the street from his family’s home lost their caretaker, the boys’ mother loaned them out to their protestant neighbors as day laborers as well.
“We’re going, ‘mom, that the Methodists church and we’re Catholic! What are you thinking,’” he said. “’Just offer it up for a good cause.’”
Donovan went on to say that after a few years the brothers came together to discuss the Lutheran church down the road.
“So we thought… we’ll take care of the Catholics, we’ll take care of the Methodists, but no Lutherans,” he said with a hearty laugh.
Donovan announced his mother was in the room tonight, and after a lengthy standing ovation from the crowd, declared, “We were taught to give, and don’t think somebody’s going to come up and say thank you. I want to say thank you for this, but this is yours, mom.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.