SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce honored area residents Thursday at the annual Chamber Banquet and Awards Ceremony.
“As the largest organization representing business in Spearfish, it is with honor that the Spearfish Chamber Board of Directors are able to award excellence by recognizing outstanding business and community accomplishments and achievements,” said John Talcott chair of the chamber board of directors.
Heisler’s Hardware was presented with the Member Choice Award for outstanding customer service and community engagement.
“Anytime you enter their store you are greeted with the smell of fresh popcorn and are instantly helped by one, if not more, of the associates. They are quick to ask what you are looking for and walk you directly to the product. The staff is knowledgeable and able to lend advice on a project or product. They always have the customers best interest front of mind,” Talcott said. “And they can cook! The Heisler’s team brought home three awards from the Northern Hills Training Center Chili Cook-off last October! Which is also a fundraiser for the training center. Pam and team are true small business and downtown supporters. It is these partnerships and community outreach that make all our small businesses successful.”
For its continuing efforts to bring the highest-quality care to its patients, not only during a world-wide pandemic, but throughout their 60 plus years, Monument Health received the Community Impact Award. Chris Davis, with Good Shepherd Clinic, who received the award in 2021, read a comment from a recent patient at Monument Health, which encapsulated the work they do.
“I’ve received the most excellent care possible by every single staff member at Monument Health that I have ever interacted with (and that’s been a lot),” she read. “From the janitors in the hospital to my surgeons, nurses, and doctors; the excellent care I’ve received would seem an impossibility to the casual observer. But special recognition is due to those front-line workers who man the facilities where the risk of contracting COVID themselves is exponentially greater because it’s where those who have contracted it run to, and they are the true heroes of our age. They are also utterly under-appreciated and recognized for their sacrifices. Thank you and may God bless every single employee of Monument Healthcare and protect those who are on the front lines in particular.”
The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dick Termes for his ongoing promotion of art, math, and science throughout the Black Hills and the world.
“As an artist, entrepreneur, teacher, and mentor to countless budding artists, Dick has achieved more in his lifetime than most can ever dream. He has been featured on South Dakota Public Broadcasting multiple times, as well as, the Breckenridge Festival of Film and the DaVinci Film Festival,” said Clair Donovan, the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. “He’s received the South Dakota Governor’s Award in the Arts and has been inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame. This past December, Dick received an honorary doctorate from Black Hills State University, the highest honor bestowed by the university and granted only to a select few.”
“Very cool,” Termes said as he accepted the award. “I’ve been given the opportunity all of my life to play with my mind and that’s a rare thing, that you get to just play with ideas and Spearfish has always been there supporting me … I want to thank you very, very much and I appreciate it.”
Finally, the Spirit of Spearfish Award is presented each year to an individual who “lives and breathes Spearfish.” This year, the recipient of the award is Chris Davis.
“This individual volunteers her time to various organizations throughout our community, including the Methodist Church. She has served on the church council including as president, the staff parish relations committee, the finance committee, and has traveled with the church on mission trips to help underprivileged countries by introducing them to solar ovens to use,” said TJ Gusso, who received the award in 2021. “For the past 20 years as a resident, Chris Davis has been an instrumental part of Spearfish and an exemplary volunteer. We can truly say she lives and breathes Spearfish.”wt
