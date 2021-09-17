SPEARFISH — The decades-long tradition of the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce hosting a community-wide picnic was alive and well Thursday during the fourth annual community fish fry.
“Way back when, before I worked at the chamber, when the conventions would come to town, the chamber would put on a fish fry for them down at the city park,” said Melissa Barth, executive director of the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve always thought that was neat.”
Although the event has undergone a few revamps in its 33 years, Barth said the idea of spearfish community fellowship has remained steadfast.
And if you think holding a community fish fry in a town named “Spearfish” is a bit on the nose, you’re absolutely right.
“That’s what speared it, yep,” Barth said with laugh.
Community members bought tickets in advance to come down to Spearfish City Park and enjoy a piece of perfectly deep fried perch, or charmingly char-grilled chicken complete with traditional picnic fixins like hush puppies and coleslaw cooked up by Cheyenne Crossing and served by members of the chamber board.
“We do a lot with the local businesses and we do a lot within the community, but this event we draw community members and business members,” Barth said. “We just appreciate the support of all the community and this is one way that we can … say, ‘hey, come say hi,’ and, ‘we’d like to get to know ya.’”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.