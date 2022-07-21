Spearfish Chamber announces interim executive director

Chris Davis. Courtesy photo

 Nathan Hoogshagen

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is excited to announce that Chris Davis has accepted the role of Interim Executive Director of the chamber. Davis has been involved with the chamber for over a decade including serving five years on the board of directors.

“Chris is an experienced nonprofit leader. Her leadership of the Chamber will ensure that we are able to continue to serve our members and impact the Spearfish Community,” John Talcott, chamber board chair said.

