Spearfish Chamber announces interim executive director

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is excited to announce that Chris Davis has accepted the role of Interim Executive Director of the chamber. Davis has been involved with the chamber for over a decade including serving five years on the board of directors.
“Chris is an experienced nonprofit leader. Her leadership of the Chamber will ensure that we are able to continue to serve our members and impact the Spearfish Community,” John Talcott, chamber board chair said.
Davis’ involvement in the chamber has included serving as a Chamber Ambassador since 2007 and earning the Ambassador of the Year award twice. Davis is a graduate of Leadership Spearfish and was presented with the Spirit of Spearfish Award at the 2022 Spearfish Chamber Awards Banquet. She was appointed to the Chamber Board of Directors in 2017 and held the role of board chair in 2020.
“After 15 years of involvement with the Spearfish chamber in a variety of volunteer capacities, I am honored to have been asked to serve as the Interim executive director,” Davis said. “I will do my best to uphold the mission of the chamber and look forward to working with the chamber staff, board of directors, and other chamber stakeholders in this new role. I wish Melissa the best in her new role and thank her for setting a firm foundation for the Spearfish Chamber as it transitions into new leadership.”
Davis also volunteers her time to various organizations throughout the community including the Good Shepard Clinic, the United Methodist Church, Grace Balloch Library, and more.
Melissa Barth, current executive director, accepted a new position and her last day at the Chamber will be August 12. Davis will officially begin on August 1 to ensure continued service to the chamber members.
The search for a new chamber executive director will begin in the coming week. The job will be posted through a variety of outlets including the Spearfish chamber website and the Department of Labor job board.
