Spearfish celebrates Arbor Day with creation of Community Food Forest

The city of Spearfish celebrated Arbor Day Friday, a little later than normal, as previous events were rained out. As part of the celebration, city staff members planted eight fruit trees creating the Community Food Forest near the Spearfish Community Gardens on Elgin Street. Planted were honeycrisp apple, Evans Bali cherry, Waneta plum, blackice plum, Patten pear, summercrisp pear, Lapin cherry, and Norland apple trees. Becks Nursery donated four of the trees. Signs will later be placed at the orchard telling readers about the trees and when to harvest the fruit.
