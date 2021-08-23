SPEARFISH — A United States Forest Service initiative on a 500-acre portion located in the Black Hills National Forest in Spearfish Canyon designed to reduce surface fuels from past tornadoes, thus mitigating fire danger is in full swing.
Brian Rafferty, assistant fire management officer for the Northern Hills Ranger District said the dollar amount of the project is approximately $498,000 and the Forest Service, partners, and a contractor are working to reduce surface fuels from past tornado events in the canyon with particular attention to important values at risk, for example, homes and watersheds.
“We are in the midst of cleaning a contract up there,” Rafferty said. “We don’t sell anything. It’s just work on the ground. It’s not a timber sale or anything. It’s a service contract that focuses on the tornado damage in and around the cabins along Spearfish Canyon.”
The area is located near the Spearfish Canyon Volunteer Fire Department, Kyle Lane, Blue Spruce Lane, and areas to the south.
“Right along the road, there, where the tornado damage was pretty significant,” Rafferty said.
There is also work being done adjacent to Coeur Wharf Mine, up on top of the rim, as well as the main areas which were hardest hit during the tornadoes and saw the most damage.
“Those areas were hit multiple times, actually, over the last three, four years,” Rafferty said. “A final area of focus is Forest Road 222, an area just past Roughlock Falls. Our objective there is to focus on the road prism itself to increase visitor safety. It’s a heavy recreation area with vehicles – ATV, UTV use, but also snowmobile and snow bike use in winter time.”
In areas where they can, workers are using a machine to pile as much slash as possible on the gentler, less than 30%, slopes. In areas they can’t get the machine into, crews are going in and hand piling the slash.
“In areas where they can’t, due to steepness, we’re trying to lop and scatter it, which basically means where we separate the branch and the limb away from the bow of the tree and get that to lie as close to the ground as possible, with the hopes that the material there will begin to break down into the soil sooner and not become as much of a fire hazard as it is when it’s still on the tree, up and suspended in the air.”
Crews focused on these areas in the canyon, mainly because there are a number of values in the Canyon.
“Of course, we have the private land and structures and infrastructure that is on that private land, but also the canyon itself,” Rafferty said. “Natural resources within the canyon are very valuable for us. Obviously, Spearfish Creek itself is very valuable. We have a lot of resources in there. We have species of local concern that are important to us, as well.”
Rafferty said that when the Forest Service enters into these types of projects, there is a two-fold objective involving fire response and stand resiliency.
“One is to provide safe and effective fire response. We want to be able to employ or insert suppression resources adjacent to structures to protect those from any future wildland fires,” Rafferty said. “The other objective is cleaning up the continuity of fuels, the slash generated from the tornado. If we can clean that slash up, burn it, any future wildland fire that will burn through that area should burn with much less intensity and severity. If it burns with less severity, that means we’re not losing every tree, every stand to lethal heat.”
Rafferty said this results in more green trees and vegetation, following the fire, as well as “dead and down” on the slope to support slope stability and slow erosion and sediment issues.
“Those issues, if they occur, will obviously impact Spearfish Creek, and that’s a major concern for a downstream community, such as Spearfish,” he added.
The Forest Service’s primary means of vegetation treatment is timber sales, which also includes fuels reduction. Prescribed burns are also part of the treatment program.
“We try to do several of these kinds of projects every year,” Rafferty said. “Spearfish Canyon is a little bit different because of the make-up of the fuels following the tornado damage, so that area is – with the steepness of the Canyon itself, lack of access, and then, with the amount of dead and down fuel, the work in there is incredibly difficult and incredibly dangerous. You’re so limited on the things you can do.”
Timber stand improvement, which entails thinning out smaller, thinner trees is also a fuels project.
“We have thousands of acres that are available for treatment and a lot of times we have to compete for that additional money outside of our normal budget allocation process,” Rafferty explained. “We have to compete with other forests, with other districts within the region to actually implement some of these projects.”
The more collaboratively the Forest Service works with other governmental agencies, the more success they enjoy in project funding outside of normal allocations.
One other project in the Northern Hills Fire Program is a great deal of mechanical thinning and piling along the Highway 385 corridor to manage the hazardous fuels in that area.
