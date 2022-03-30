Spearfish candidate forum rescheduled

SPEARFISH — Candidate Forums for Spearfish Wards 2 & 3 City Council and Mayoral were postponed due to weather. The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled both forums for Saturday, April 2 at the High Plains Western Heritage Center. City Council Wards 2 & 3 will be hosted together beginning at 10 a.m. The Mayoral Forum will follow at 11 a.m. Both forums will also be streamed on the Spearfish Chamber Facebook page.
Candidates for City Council Ward 2 include Incumbent Larry Klarenbeek and Gabe Bell. In Ward 3, Incumbent Ana Rath Culver, Brandon Earl, and Dustin Lee will be vying for the seat. For Mayoral, John Senden and James Vande Hey are on the ballot to secure a three year term. All municipal candidates have been invited to participate.
Elections will be held on Tuesday, April 12th from 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM at the Spearfish Senior Center located at 1306 N. 10th Street. The voter registration deadline for this election is Monday, March 28th. Early voting is available at the Spearfish City Hall from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM starting March 28th through April 11th.
For more information or questions on the April 2nd forums, contact the Spearfish Chamber at 605-642-2626.
