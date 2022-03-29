Spearfish candidate forum canceled

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish mayoral and city council candidate forum, scheduled for tonight, has been canceled due to bad weather.
It is not known if the event will be rescheduled.
Windy early. Snow developing late. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: March 29, 2022 @ 7:02 pm
