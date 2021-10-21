SPEARFISH — After last week’s heavy snowfall, many residents throughout the Black Hills are still in the process of cleaning up all the broken branches and fallen trees left behind, including in Spearfish.
“I wouldn’t say it’s as bad as Atlas was, but (there’s) definitely a fair amount that we’re cleaning up,” Tyler Ehnes, Spearfish Parks and Rec Director said.
The parks department and public works are teaming up to take a tiered-level approach to the clean up efforts, starting with the debris in areas that could impact traffic and public safety.
“I think we’re pretty good on that stuff now, and (Tuesday) we had a big group of employees out working on some of the worst areas in town like city park, campground, cemetery; picking the stuff up that’s on the ground,” Ehnes said.
As the clean up continues, crews will work their way up into the canopy of the trees to remove the broken branches that haven’t fallen yet. Ehnes said the risk of broken branches falling out of the canopy is minimal so they’re the lowest on the list of priorities. But the longer those dead limbs stay in the tree, the more exposed it becomes to health risks.
“If you leave those branches for long term; you just don’t deal with them, it opens the tree up to diseases and pests and things like that,” he explained. “What we need to do is go in and get those branches and do proper cuts on them and that will allow the tree to heal up properly.”
Ehnes said getting to those canopy branches could take a big chunk of the winter due to the cities limited staff and already full schedule.
“We still have stuff that we’re needing to do this fall like winterizing all of our bathrooms and irrigation systems,” he said. “That just can’t wait because if it freezes that stuff breaks and causes us issues later.”
To compound things, Ehnes said Canopy clean up can be a sticky business.
“Storm damage is just a nightmare to try to work on because of all the different pressure points and the way things are tangled up, it’s just a slow process so the parks guys will probably work on that for most of the winter off and on as weather allows,” he said.
In the meantime, residents are also in the midst of a major clean up as trees and branches on private property need to be disposed of as well. To help ease the burden for folks as they clean up the downed branches from their property, the city opened a temporary branch disposal site at the old McLaughlin Sawmill property along Colorado Boulevard. The site is open for private residents, commercial haulers, and city crews to dump their debris at no cost. Ehnes said the city would monitor the use of the site and keep it open as long as needed.
As they work to clean up their properties, Ehnes reminds residents that any debris on their property is the responsibility of the property owner, as well as any debris from their property that has fallen into the public right-of-way.
“Our city ordinance says that the trees in the right-of-ways are the responsibility of the abutting property owner, so that’s what we’re going on right now,” he said.
Ehnes said a lot of private tree and branch removal companies are already booked out for several months, so city officials aren’t in too much of a hurry to press residents on removing dead or damaged trees.
“We want to give them time to be able to get it dealt with and then if it’s not getting dealt with then code enforcement can step in and deal with some of that nuisance abatement,” he said.
Ehnes asked for patience from the public as well as the city deals with the clean up of both branches and additional snowfall.
“This is a big undertaking. We had a fall/winter work plan put together already that we were going to be working on some things and now that goes out the window,” he said. “Working on storm damage in the canopy of a tree that high up is fairly dangerous and we want to make sure that we’re getting stuff cleaned up but doing it safely and that just takes time.”
