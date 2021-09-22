Spearfish Bike Skills Park receives surprise funding

SPEARFISH — The recently-opened bike skills park near Winterville Drive in Spearfish will be expanding sooner rather than later thanks to a $20,000 donation from the Ridge Riders Trails Foundation.
“They stepped up quite well for us, it’s pretty great,” said Kevin Jasper, a mountain biking advocate and spokesman for the project.
The money will be used to expand the existing path, which consists of around a mile of beginner-level loops and riding trails, as well as skill features like balance beams, fence ramps, and a “Little Rippers” area for pint-sized cyclists.
“That is with the mindset of smaller riders on their Strider bikes,” Jasper said. “It’s right next to the rec path so if their parents are walking along the rec path the child can go and ride those trails and they’re within view of their parents.”
Jasper said he hopes to add approximately another mile and a half of beginner trails to the path.
“It’s a beginner’s skills park, so all of the features are more on the mindset of a beginner bike rider,” he said. “It allows them to advance their skill set before they go into the forest, that way they’re a better rider when they go and ride some of our trails around this area.”
A portion of the money will also be used to design a more advanced skills path in the Green Acres part of town near the former McLaughlin sawmill.
“We’re going to have IMBA (International Mountain Bicycling Association) do design work for us on that hopefully in the next year,” Jasper explained.
Although the trails will be designed with biking in mind, Jasper said he wants the designs to include hiking paths as well.
“One of the cornerstone things to building trails is you really have to think about all users,” he said. “It allows us to add value for the rest of the community as well. … If you centralize everything too much then you’re not sharing with everybody in the community.”
Jasper said he partnered with Rob Herrmann around two years ago to get the project started. Since then, Kai Gonzales has joined the team and the three avid cyclists have been taken aback by the rousing support shown from the city as well as the Spearfish community.
“To cyclists it’s easy to see that adding cycling trails adds value to a community, it’s not necessarily that easy for non-cyclists, but for us it’s really about getting more people into cycling by lowering the entry level,” Jasper said. “Running and cycling, and hiking, those are lifetime sports whereas football is great, but somebody can only play football for so long.”
Jasper said he hopes the additional bike paths will attract not only newcomers to the cycling community, but also bring seasoned aficionados to Spearfish.
“Making is easy, making it welcoming, that’s what you want to do and that’s our goal,” he said.
For more information about the Winterville bike skills park, contact the Spearfish Parks and Rec Department by calling 717-1189.
