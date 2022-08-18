Spearfish backs more affordable housing

SPEARFISH — City officials are throwing their support behind a new 32-unit, multi-family housing project possibly coming to Spearfish.
“What we’re proposing is an affordable apartment project that would be located close to the Holiday Inn,” explained John Buxton, with Buxton Enterprises LLC of Spearfish, the developer of the project during the Aug. 10 city council study session.
Buxton Enterprises bought a 3.5-acre lot north of the Holiday Inn and Spearfish Convention Center, where it hopes to build a three-story apartment building consisting of 32 one-and two-bedroom units, called Peak View Apartments.
Funding for the project would be aided by the South Dakota Housing Development Authority’s (SDHDA) Low Income Housing Tax Credit Qualified Allocation Plan, which stipulates that units must be made available to families and individuals with income levels at or below 30%, 40%, 50%, and 60% of the area median income.
“The way it works – tax credits are issued to the state, the state administers the program, those tax credits are sold to investors to help fund the construction of the apartments,” Buxton explained. “In return, we have to keep the rents at those discounted levels.”
Area median income will be reassessed each year, but qualified applicants would be locked into their rent bracket despite the changes.
However, in order for the project to get off the ground, Buxton said it would need to complete a 1,000-point application process to determine how much, if any, funding it would receive from the state program. As part of that point system, Buxton Enterprises sought a letter of financial support form the city of Spearfish, which could count for up to 20 points added to its score.
“There will be millions of dollars funded for affordable housing in South Dakota communities, and we want that to be in Spearfish,” Buxton said.
As they have in the past for similar projects, the council voted at its Monday meeting to approve a reduction of 35% of the building permit fees that would be associated with the project, estimated to be around $5,000, to show its support.
Buxton said he hopes to hear back from the SDHDA about approval sometime in the fall.
