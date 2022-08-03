Spearfish awarded nearly $4 million in clean water grants

SPEARFISH — The city of Spearfish has been awarded nearly $4 million in grants from the State Revolving Fund to make improvements to the city’s sewer and drinking water systems.
A $2,556,300 clean water grant was awarded by the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, which will go towards the city’s sanitary sewer main upsizing project along Colorado Boulevard as well as improvements to the wastewater treatment facility.
