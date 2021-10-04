Spearfish asks residents to start packing it in for winter

SPEARFISH — As the days loading up the family in the ol’ RV for a spontaneous summer trip come to an end, the city of Spearfish is asking residents to begin moving their recreational vehicles into winter storage for the rest of the year.
“After a summer of fun, when it makes sense to have boats, campers, trailers, etc., ready for a quick outing because you are regularly using/moving them, it’s time to start moving these vehicles from the streets in preparation for winter and the first snowfalls,” read a prepared statement from city officials.
“Anytime (snowplows) have to go around a vehicle they’re actually missing three to four parking spaces besides the one that’s being blocked by the trailer because they have to swing wide and come back in,” Spearfish Police Chief Curt Jacobs added. “With it being October, we honestly could see snow at any time.”
Jacobs said officers would start issuing warning tickets in the coming weeks to notify residents that their items should be moved.
“We always start with warning tickets, we will try to contact the owner if it doesn’t get moved after the warning,” he said. “We’re a little easier on that in the summer months because we don’t have to plow but it’s that time of year where we have to worry about the snow.”
