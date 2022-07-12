Spearfish approves wage increases for employees

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish City Council approved a 3% pay increase for city employees July 5.
On June 15, Spearfish City Administrator Steve McFarland proposed the pay increases to help recruit and retain staff members in light of inflation of about 8.6%.
He noted that the wage increase would help offset cost of living increases, include a $3 per hour increase for employees required to maintain a commercial driver’s license (CDL), and increase the base salary for professional engineers to $100,000
McFarland said the increase would cost the city about $450,000 annually, and that given the current revenue, there is sufficient cash flow currently.
“I would be remiss to not mention there are a couple caveats,” he cautioned. “Just because we had a good first four or five months that doesn’t mean things will continue. We could implement this increase and things could drop off.”
However, with sales tax collection up 8% from 2021, he anticipates that to continue.
Five people spoke against the pay increase during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Included among them was Gabe Bell, who ran for a councilmember seat during the April election.
Bell said he urged the council to vote against the wage increases and noted a petition had circulated through the community and 52 people it.
“I know we’ve looked at this quite a bit. One thing we have to keep in mind is that our employees are our greatest asset,” said Councilman Dan Hodge. “That’s something that weighs heavily on my mind.”
He said the city needs to make sure it is able to recruit and retain staff.
“We have to remember that we are here to provide a service to citizens. If we can’t do that because we can’t recruit or we can’t retain, we are putting ourselves behind,” he said.
