Spearfish approves renovation of the rocketship

SPEARFISH — The saga has finally come to a close. The rocketship at Evans Park has met its fate — renovation.
Monday, Spearfish City Council met, hearing presentations from Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes and Jared Capp of Pangea Design Group, about the future of the rocketship.
The matter of replacing the rocketship was initially brought up in August, as city officials have been working on replacing aging playgrounds around town for the last 10 years.
“With (the) rocketship being close to 30 years old and showing its age with some rust and (safety) issues, and not meeting standards, staff thought it’d be prudent to replace that one next in our order of things.” Ehnes said.
When the replacement of the rocketship was brought to the table, concerned citizen Lynn Ensor asked Ehnes if there was any way to renovate the structure. Ensor researched the matter herself, and found that there have been many rocketship structure renovations completed around the country.
“That rocketship was donated by the Parker family about 30 years ago in honor of their son John, who tragically died in a drowning accident at their home.” Ehnes said. “So, it’s not just your stereotypical cookie-cutter playground that you see around town. It definitely has some more significance.”
In November, the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Advisory Board voted 6-2 in favor of renovation.
During the city council meeting Monday, Ehnes vocalized concerns that staff have with possible renovation of the structure, including warranty and guarantee of the structure.
“I’m talking about a warranty or guarantee that we (the city) get with commercial equipment that basically says in the contract that, ‘this equipment was designed, manufactured, and installed to modern day standards,’ and then is backed up with their $50 million liability coverage.” Ehnes said.
Ehnes said he asked the commercial companies if they would be willing to renovate the structure, and they responded with, “absolutely not.”
“They wouldn’t touch it with their team of engineers and playground experts.” Ehnes said.
Since the commercial companies refused to renovate, Ehnes was skeptical of the local contractors ability to handle the job.
“It’s not a slight against (local contractors), it’s just something that sort of throws up a red flag. If the experts won’t do it, can (local contractors) do it?” Ehnes said.
Capp presented for those that wish to renovate the structure
“Really what it comes down to is we have a group of people in town, including myself … and a giant list of individuals that have pledged, to date, over $80,000 in real money to renovate (the rocketship).” Capp said.
He said that the volunteer team, including his group, Mid-State Welding, and A&L Contractors, are highly confident in their ability to renovate the rocketship to meet current standards, due to their previous work around town.
“Our proposal is that we give the baby a face lift.” Capp said.
He gave a brief rundown of what needs to be done in order to renovate, and how the companies and citizens that volunteered will go about it.
“We have the money, and really what we’re hoping from (the council) is just permission to (renovate).” Capp said. “We don’t need any money from the city of Spearfish, we don’t need any bandwidth from the staff of the city of Spearfish … and we promise Tyler (Ehnes) we won’t bug him too often with the inspection processes.”
When it comes to the guarantee of insurance, Capp said the volunteer group can’t provide what the commercial companies can.
“We don’t have $50 million in insurance, we just don’t.” Capp said. “I’m 100 percent comfortable about putting (the rocketship) back together in a safe manner, that’ll mitigate the city from any sort of issues.”
Spearfish Mayor John Senden asked Capp a few questions about the process of renovation, including inquiring about the possible timeline of the project.
Capp said the preliminary timeline is six months, but he believes it can be done faster than that.
Before, the volunteer group stated that the plan was to dismantle the current structure, and take it to their respective shops to be fixed. However, Capp said this no longer needs to be done, as they can work on it on-site.
Senden opened up public comment, seeing people come up and talk in favor of renovation, including Parker, who called in through ZOOM.
“I donated this a long time ago, and I’m wholly in favor of the citizens trying to refurbish it. You know, if something unforeseen should happen … I’m totally comfortable with that, and I really support seeing it refurbished and having it live for another 30 to 60 years.” Parker said.
After hearing staff recommendation from Ehnes, renovation plans from Capp, and public comment, Councilman Scott Hourigan voiced his opinion on the matter.
“I love living in Spearfish. It’s been great to see the camaraderie of everyone coming together on projects like this.” Hourigan said. “When you can grab a group of people and raise $80,000, that’s super impressive to me … I’m in favor of upgrading the park and keeping the nostalgia of rocketship park, and hopefully still sunburning my butt on the slide as we go down it, you know.”
After a few more questions from the council, a motion was made by Hourigan to renovate the current rocketship to meet current standards.
The motion was approved and carried by all city council members.
“Congratulations, and we thank you for your efforts.” Senden said.
