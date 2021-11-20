Spearfish approves purchases

SPEARFISH — Christmas came a little early for the Spearfish city motor pool as officials approved the purchase of several pieces of equipment, including four new pickup trucks.
The purchases were budgeted as part of the 2022 capital improvements funds, but were approved at Monday’s council meeting to capitalize on favorable pricing. The wish list includes a 36-inch mower, tractor and mower deck, mini pickup, snow blower, toolcat with plows and accessories, backhoe, and four, 2022 Ford pickup trucks, for a grand total of $849,561.71.
Also on Monday, the council voted to purchase 30 new blue LED Christmas lights, which will line Jackson Boulevard this holiday season.
“They have great reviews, they last longer, they stay cleaner, and need fewer repairs that the bulb lights or the tinsel decorations,” said Brandy Kean, Spearfish Public Works director.
