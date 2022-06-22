SPEARFISH — City officials are celebrating the completion of the first home at the Sky Ridge housing development as the project enters its second phase of construction.
“The city of Spearfish is pleased to be a part of this partnership to bring workforce housing options to the community,” Mayor John Senden said in a statement issued by the city. “Each milestone at Sky Ridge is something to be celebrated, and I can’t wait to see the first families move into these newly-completed homes.”
With Phase 1 of the development well underway, assistant public works director Adam McMahon said the city is anxious to get started with the next phase of the project. So much so, in fact, that it has moved up its timeline for total completion.
“We were planning on doing that in a total of three phases, we combined phase two and three on that just due to the demand for homes out there and how quickly the waiting list built up,” he said.
Phase 2 will extend the housing portion of the development by 26 acres to the south, and wrap around west behind the sports complex. It will add another 117 homes to the area.
The city contracted with DRM Inc., which is located in Wyoming, but opening offices in South Dakota, as the general contractor for the next phase of infrastructure construction.
“Phase 2 is just kind of a continuation of the construction of the water and sewer and streets, and all of the infrastructure of the development,” McMahon said.
The city had contracted with Zandstra Construction Inc., from Rapid City for the first phase to grade the entire site in preparation for the muliti-phase project, including the 40-acre sports complex.
“Kind of economy of scale, and that was intentional too, it got us a better price that way, by bringing in a big earth-moving contractor in at once to do all of the rough grading instead of doing a little bit of rough grading on each individual phase,” McMahon explained.
As with the first phase, the city will be responsible for the installation of underground utility lines, streets and sidewalks, and dry utilities, such as power and internet connections.
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, the city approved paying a deposit to Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. (MDU), for the installation of gas lines to the area.
“They look at the number of lots being constructed and they do some calculations on what they expect to see for revenue based on the number of homes constructed and they give you a credit back for their projected revenue on that,” McMahon explained.
When calculating that credit back to the city for Phase 1, it came out to be greater than the initial cost of the installation, so there was no charge to the city. Because this phase of the project includes so many more homes, and with the increased cost of materials, McMahon said MDU was more conservative in its calculations, so the city was charged $91,057 in advance for this phase.
“They will keep track of construction costs and if it comes in cheaper, they will give us a credit back, but if it comes in more expensive, we’ll have to write them a second check,” McMahon said.
The Phase 2 portion of the project is expected to cost the city around $3 million, and be completed in June 2023. At that point, the city will begin turning lots over to Dream Design International Inc. for home construction.
“I think this is a great asset to our community,” McMahon said. “(I’m) just excited to see families moving out there and being able to enjoy the area.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.