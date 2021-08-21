Spearfish approves new solid waste removal fees

SPEARFISH — Higher fees will be charged to Spearfish resident looking to have the city pick up irregular solid waste items beginning Sept. 14.
“We’re doing some adjustment to our solid waste pickup, these have not been updated in many years and have gotten way outdated,” explained Spearfish Public Works Director Brandy Kean, during a Public Works Committee meeting last week. “We are moving them more in line with what it actually costs the city.”
The city council voted unanimously to adopt Resolution 2021-17, to set fees charged by the city during its regular meeting Monday.
The new rate structure will include two brand new fees: one, a demolition permit fee of $25, and a commercial — 95 gallon/extra pickup fee of $19.79.
The resolution also resets the special pickup free for small items from $15 per item to $30 for the first item and $15 per additional items. The special pick up fee for large items such as couches, tables, mattresses, exercise equipment and large appliances will be changed from $30 per item, to $60 for the first item and $30 per additional items. Size classification may be determined by Public Works staff based on weight and mass of the item.
“It makes sense, we’re already there, there’s no reason to charge the higher cost for that first item if you have multiple items, so making this in line with our city cost but also then more user friendly for our taxpayers.”
Pickups on weekends will now cost $150 plus the above pickup fees per item.
There is also a special $105 fee for the special pickup of any appliance with freon.
The resolution also removes curb stop obstruction fines; fines for delinquent service fee payments made after hours; and service line location fees.
“The (removal) of the water fees is to match our policies,” read a statement about the resolution. “If curb stops are obstructed we have the authority to remove the obstruction and charge the customer for the cost of removal. If customers are turned off for non-payment, the policy states they have to pay during operating hours so no after-hours fees are necessary. Finally, the service line locating is done as a free service to residents when they call the 811 locate lines so a fee is not necessary.”
