SPEARFISH — The Spearfish City Council unanimously approved the annexation of the Miller Ranch along Colorado Boulevard and Christensen Drive.
The annexation consists of 274 acres within the 294-acre project site and the planned development of the site will include single-family, duplex and multi-family housing as well as a small section of commercial and office space.
City Planner Jayna Watson told council members that the first phase of the development would start along the Christensen Drive area and would consist of 57 lots.
The land is owned by MC Ranch LLC, operated by Attas Boutrous, of Bismarck, N.D., Watson said. He also owns a home locally.
Throughout the development of the land, somewhere between 15-20 years, there would be: 342 single-family homes, 18 townhouses, and 54 apartment units, likely in several buildings, constructed. Additionally 12,500 square feet of retail space and 9,950 square feet of office space are planned.
While the first phase of the development would be accessed from Christensen Drive, the second and subsequent phases would require an access point from Colorado Boulevard, across from Sandstone Hills Drive.
Watson said a change of zoning hearing is planned for 5:30 p.m. April 19.
It is currently zoned county ag land and is slated to be changed to development review district.
She said the owner wants to begin development of the area this year still.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.