Spearfish approves $8 million more for Sky Ridge

SPEARFISH — To help facilitate the completion of the Sky Ridge housing development and sports complex, the Spearfish City Council has approved the issuance of an additional bond, of up to $8 million.
“Projecting at the end of 2021, we’ll have just over $14.6 million in the (Sky Ridge Fund),” Michelle De Neui, city finance officer, said during Mondays Council meeting. “So to be able to fund the future improvements that we have out there, (in 2022 and 2023) … we need to either transfer from another fund from the city or issue a bond.”
De Neui determined that issuing a new bond rather than taking a significant chunk of the city’s general fund to finance the development, would buy the city time to start recouping funds from the revenue generated by the housing development to actually start paying back the bond itself.
“You’ll see on this forecasting sheet, I have some negative numbers here in 2035-2036, that’s when our increment is coming back in on the housing development that is enough to pay for all of the debt service of that, and then transfer some money back into the general fund,” she pointed out. “Paying cash on hand for the project, while we have it, is not using our assets that we have currently to the best use. We have the ability to bond at a very low rate (so) we can keep those assets on hand in case there’s another major project down the road or repair that we need to do.”
The city will use tax fund money to pay for the bonds, but from what tax fund that money would come needed to be addressed. It was discussed to issue the bonds through a repayment plan revolving around the city’s hospitality tax, or third penny tax; however, De Neui said that plan would incur higher interest rates.
“We do have a bank that would be interested in bonding about $7.5 million using the security of our third cent sales tax,” she said. “The interest rate on this bond would be a little bit higher, it would end up being a 2.25% interest at just a 15-year maturity.”
De Neui said that would bring the city’s annual debt service payment for this bond to just under $600,000, which she said would be difficult to work with based on the ebb and flow of the city’s hospitality revenue.
Instead, she recommended sticking with using the city’s first and second penny tax revenue, or the money accrued from the first and second cents collected from sales tax, which is easier to predict.
De Neui said using the first and second penny sales tax to secure the bond would allow it to be issued at a premium, dropping its interest rate to 1.79%. She conservatively estimated the city’s annual debt service payment using sales tax revenue at around $475,000.
Although the bond will be issued using the first and second penny tax funds, the hospitality fund will also contribute to the Sky Ridge project.
“We’ll budget to use some of our hospitality tax fund,” she said. “I believe that’s necessary to help complete the construction of the sports complex to bring those events into Spearfish. If you have more events you’ll have more hospitality tax and that can assist in the payment of this future debt.”
In 2021, the city budgeted $194,130 be contributed to the workforce housing fund. The 2022 budget includes a $290,250 contribution. De Neui said she would need to wait until the all the final bonding has been issued to know the final principal and interest amounts before recommending how much hospitality tax money be contributed for the remainder of the 20-year bond-payment agreement, but based on her preliminary forecasting, estimates a $400,000 contribution from the hospitality fund in 2023 and then setting an annual amount of $200,000 in 2024, with a 1% annual increase until 2041, when the bond.
De Neui said even with the issuing of this bond, the city still has room in its coffers for more bonding should it prove necessary for the project before reaching it’s coverage ratio, or how much the city intakes for revenue versus how much it pays in debt service.
“I like to have at least (double what is needed to cover debt service), so we could still issue another $7 million on our first and second sales tax before we would dip below that two times coverage,” she said.
