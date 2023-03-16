Spearfish approves 2024-2025 calendar Mar 16, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By Mark WatsonBlack Hills PioneerSPEARFISH — The Spearfish School Board approved the calendar for the 2024-2025 school year Monday evening. Classes begin Aug. 29. Christmas break begins Dec. 23 and ends Jan. 1.High school graduation is on May 24 and the last day of school is on May 29.The will not be school on Sept. 2, Oct. 11, Oct. 14, Oct. 25, Nov. 27-29, Jan. 20, Feb. 14, Feb. 17, March 13-14, April 18-21, and May 26.School will release early on Sept. 18, Nov. 6, Dec. 4, Feb. 5, March 5, April 2, and May 7.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMan arrested following protection order altercationFeds' Foreign-Corruption Double Standard: They Protected Bidens Even as They Bore Down on TrumpworldSpearfish liquor license up for bids once again4th amendment made to Sky Ridge development agreementCodey Allen Hines, 37Spearfish woman indicted for wire fraudIncident at L-D High School sees police involvementLegal action to be taken against nuisance propertyJamison named Spearfish H.S. softball coachSpearfish Police Chief retires after nearly 36 years of service Images CommentedLil Nas X says sorry to trans community over transitioning joke (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
