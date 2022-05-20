Spearfish approves 2022-2023 malt beverage licenses

SPEARFISH — Forty-two businesses in Spearfish had their on-off sale malt beverage and SD farm wine licenses renewed during the Spearfish City Council meeting on Monday. The locations with renewed licenses are A Perfect 10 Nail & Beauty Bar; Antunez; Atomic Pizza; B&B Lounge; Barbacoa’s; Best Western Black Hills Lodge; Chris’ Campground; The Clubhouse of Spearfish; Common Cents Food Store; Creekside Bean & Vine; Double Barrel Liquor & Casino; Dough Trader; Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course; Elkhorn Ridge RV Park; Exit 8 Phillips 66; False Bottom Bar; Family Dollar Store; Fuji Sushi Bar & Grill; Golden Dragon Restaurant; Grant Street Liquor; Happy Jacks; Himalayan Indian Cuisine; Jade Palace China Buffet; Loaf N Jug; Lucky Strike Lanes; Lueders Food Center; Matthews Opera House; Minitman Food & Fuel; Minitman Too; Nonna’s Kitchen; Northern Hills Cinema; Nowhere Clothier; Queen City Liquor; Spearfish Brewing Co; Spearfish Sasquatch Baseball; Spearfish Softball Association; Speedy Mart; Sunshine Saloon; Triple 7 Casino; Uncle Louie’s; Walgreens; and Yesway
