Spearfish approves $17.2M max price for CTE center

SPEARFISH — The new Career and Technical Education Center will not cost the Spearfish School District more than $17,155,012.
That’s what Bob Conway of RCS Construction, who was hired to serve as the construction manager at risk for the project to build the new CTE Center, told members of the Spearfish School Board on Monday. The number is based on what Conway said is a fairly complete set of drawings for the center, and budgets contractors set forth for the project. The process was difficult, since it is hard to get busy contractors to supply a budget for a project they haven’t been awarded yet, he said.
“We did get multiple people to give us prices that we feel comfortable with,” Conway said. “As the construction manager at risk we have to feel comfortable with the numbers we are presenting. Once we get the approval to move forward, we are going to get a lot of hard bids, and I think our numbers are going to come down. Right now we feel like we are covered at this point.”
Superintendent Kirk Easton told members of the board that a $500,000 contingency is built into that $17.2 million guaranteed maximum price. Additionally, he said when competitive bids come in the district could save another $500,000, which would lower that maximum price to about $16 million to $16.5 million. Value engineering costs that were originally built into the guaranteed maximum price could also be bid as alternates, which would drive base bids down more.
“If we needed to keep costs down, that could not be built right away,” he said. “There are some things we can do in the design phase to bring the cost down as well.”
The Spearfish School Board hired RCS Construction to act as the construction manager at risk for the project to build the CTE Center. Part of the school’s expectation for that job was to secure a guaranteed maximum price for the project, which means the price can drop below the number but not go above.
The Spearfish School Board approved the $17.2 million guaranteed maximum price, paving the way for the project to move into the competitive bidding process. At the same meeting, Easton told the board that he will apply for a Workforce Education Grant, which could provide a maximum of $225,000 for equipment needs for the CTE center. That equipment could include everything from stoves, washer and dryers, construction equipment, autobody equipment, and more.
Scheduled for construction this May, the Career and Technical Education Center will host classes that range from the culinary arts to the medical field, including basic automotive and construction trades such as plumbing, electrical and HVAC. The new center, Easton said, will have the potential to house more than 30 classes in 16 different career clusters. The district also hopes that the new building will free-up some classroom space within the main high school, for other classes or programming.
The original estimate for the building was $16 million.
