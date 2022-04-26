Spearfish and Belle Fourche schools receive workforce education grants

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish and Belle Fourche school districts both received South Dakota Workforce Education Grants.
Spearfish received $225,000 to help in the construction of the new career and technical education center.
“We are thankful to the SD Department of Education for selecting us as one of the 2022 Workforce Education Grant recipients. The $225,000 in funding will go a long ways in helping us equip our new Career & Technical Education Center with new industry standard, modern equipment,” said Kirk Easton, superintendent of the Spearfish School District.
Belle Fourche received $98,575 to purchase heavy equipment simulators to enhance Architecture and Construction and Ag, Food, and Natural Resources programs
“We are planning to purchase the software and hardware for students to learn how to operate a bulldozer, hydraulic excavator, forklift, wheel loader, and skid-steer. This will include industrial controls such as an operator chair, steering wheel, joysticks, pedals, and a vibration system,” said Belle Fourche High School Principal Mathew Raba. “This will give students the skills necessary to be employable by local contractors and other areas of industry and help to fill the shortage in our local and regional workforce.”
The state awarded nine grants totaling $1,418,942.
In 2013, the South Dakota Legislature established the Workforce Education Fund. Part of that fund was designated to provide grants for career and technical education programs in secondary schools. Additional grants were awarded this year because the program is being supplemented with $360,042 in federal dollars available to the Department of Education through the American Rescue Plan.
“Career and technical education provides young people hands-on learning opportunities and helps them connect their classroom experience to their options for education and careers after graduation,” said Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson. “I commend these districts and their industry partners for offering cutting-edge programs in our middle and high schools.”
The purpose of the grant program is to make transformative change in career and technical education programs offered in middle and high schools. High quality CTE programs give students the knowledge, skills, and experiences to be prepared for postsecondary education and the workforce. Partnerships among secondary education, postsecondary education, and business and industry lay the foundation for modern CTE programs.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.