Spearfish Ambulance welcomes two new trucks

SPEARFISH — In 2021, the Spearfish Ambulance Service responded to more than 2,700 calls; that’s approximately 7.4 calls per day ranging from lift assists, to cardiac arrests. That’s a lot of stress on the EMTs as well as a lot of wear and tear on their vehicle sand equipment.
“We run two trucks, fulltime, with paramedic/EMT partners, 24/7,” explained Brian Hambek, director of the Spearfish Ambulance Service.
2021 was a particularly taxing year for the ambulance service, Hambek said they ordered two brand new trucks in January, but due to microchip shortages, Braun Ambulance, the manufacturer which assembles the vehicles used by the service, was having a hard time filling orders.
“They can make the box, easy, it’s just they didn’t have a chassis to put them on,” he said.
The new trucks arrived earlier this month, and took about a week to be fully stocked and ready to run on calls.
As a full advanced life support service (ALS), Hambek said each Spearfish Ambulance is equipped with everything paramedics need to address whatever situation they’re called to.
“These trucks and personnel are basically bringing almost a fully equipped ER to their living room,” he said.
“It takes time to go through all that stuff, drill holes, and run wires, and pretty much all the compartments in the back had to come out for us to install our stuff,” Thomas Harvey, a paramedic with the ambulance service added.
The trucks each cost nearly $200,000, and each one carries around $100,000 worth of equipment at any given time.
“So you’re looking at $300,000 worth of stuff rolling down the street,” Hambek said.
The 2022 Ford F-450 trucks are bigger than the older models, allowing the EMTs more room in the back with patients, as well as an extended cab up front.
“The nice thing about these Brauns is they’re extremely safe. The boxes are more of a roll cage too. They’re very structurally sound versus some of the older trucks,” Harvey said.
Hambek said with so many ambulance services either preparing to, or already having shut their doors due to financial and personnel shortages, he’s proud and appreciative of the community support the Spearfish Ambulance Service has received.
“That respect and that honor that these people give is worth more than its weight in gold,” he said.
For more information about the Spearfish Ambulance Service, visit www.spearfishambulance.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.