Spearfish ambulance crashes on icy I-90, minor injuries reported

SPEARFISH — Two Spearfish Ambulance Service crew members received minor injuries Tuesday evening when their ambulance hit a patch of ice and crashed, tipping on its side.
Tony Mangan, a spokesman for the South Dakota Highway Patrol, said the accident occurred at 6:19 p.m. one mile west of Whitewood.
According to accident reports, the 2013 Chevy G-3500 ambulance with two crewmembers was traveling west when it hit snow and ice.
The driver, a 22-year-old female, lost control of the vehicle. The ambulance went into the median, crashed into a guardrail, and continued into the eastbound lanes.
The ambulance tipped on its side and blocked both lanes for about 40 minutes.
Both the driver, and a 38-year-old female passenger, received minor injuries.
Neither were named.
They were transported to Spearfish Monument Hospital, where they were evaluated and released.
Brian Hambek, executive director of the Spearfish Ambulance Service, discussed the crash.
“My crew was returning from a transfer to Rapid, so they did not have a patient on board. Thank God,” Hambek said. “Both were able to get out of the truck on their own.”
Founded in 1975, this marks only the third accident a Spearfish ambulance has been in.
“If there is a case of potential fault, we will investigate that. But this was slick roads and high winds that just caught them,” he said. “That I-90 corridor between Whitewood and the top of that hill are just horrible.”
“In the several thousands of transfers we’ve done to Rapid City, we go down and back, we’ve had two wrecks, and one in town,” he added. “Our track record is phenomenal. My crews are very diligent in their driving. It’s just that wind and ice caught them off guard and there is nothing they can do.”
He responded to the accident scene in the service’s Suburban and said it took him a while to reach the scene because of the bad roads.
Both crewmembers were off Wednesday as scheduled, and are anticipated to return to duty Friday as previously scheduled.
Hambek said the ambulance sustained significant damage, but he also credited the superior quality of the ambulance in saving the crew.
“When they went over on their side, they were very well protected,” he said. “They took out a guardrail as part of this. They were in the air before they hit the ground. The windshield is intact. The headlights are intact. That box saved that truck and saved my crew.”
