By Sidnee Short
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — In an effort to address affordable housing, the Spearfish City Council was given the recommendation to adopt a discretionary tax formula at the meeting March 6.
John Buxton of Buxton Enterprises LLC of Spearfish, gave a presentation to council on Jan. 11, during a study session meeting.
Starting with the history of property tax formulas, Buxton said that in June 2020, Lawrence County adopted a resolution that established a discretionary tax formula for the county.
“From my understanding is, once the county does that, then that kind of negated what the city has done.” Buxton said.
The city of Spearfish then requested the county revoke the discretionary fund in August 2020, to which the county agreed. In November 2020, Spearfish adopted a new resolution, creating a discretionary tax formula for industrial and commercial structures.
“The current formula really only addresses industrial, new industrial, and new commercial stuff. It doesn’t have anything for housing or affordable housing.” Buxton said.
Buxton requested that council consider adopting a discretionary formula for affordable housing structures as well.
According to the South Dakota Department of Revenue, a property tax discretionary formula is a “tax incentive tool to help promote economic development in South Dakota. The discretionary formula provides a tax break on applicable new structures and additions for up to five or seven years.
The formula that Spearfish adopted would tax approved properties at 25 percent of the assessed value in the first and second year. It would tax those properties at 50 percent in the third and fourth years, and 75 percent in the fifth and sixth years. Then, in the seventh year, the property would be taxed at its full-assessed value.
Structure types eligible for the formula, according to the state’s guidance on affordable housing, are buildings with four or more units, monthly rental rates that are at or below South Dakota’s 60 percent area median income, set annually by the South Dakota Housing Development Authority, for a minimum of 10 years following the date of first occupancy.
City Planner Marlo Kapsa discussed the discretionary formula at the council meeting March 6, saying that the city has the option to revise the discretionary formula it currently has, to apply to affordable housing projects on top of industrial and commercial structures.
“What you have before you tonight is a revision incorporating the state’s minimum requirement, and a minimum of 30 percent of the total units being affordable in situations where there are more than four units in a structure.” Kapsa said. “Staff feels this will maximize the benefit to the public and additional affordable units being provided, and encourage a mix of incomes per structure.”
Kapsa told the council members this was a good place to start, and it’s what staff recommends.
The discretionary tax formula was adopted 5-1, with Councilman Larry Klarenbeek, the sole opposition.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.