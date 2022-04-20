Spearfish administrators stress open door policy for curriculum concerns

SPEARFISH — Spearfish school administrators have an open-door policy for any parent or community member who wishes to discuss the school district’s curriculum or materials related to sex education, members of the school board said at their regular meeting.
During their April meeting, Spearfish community member Bill Nachatilo addressed the board with concerns about the district’s sex education program. Specifically, Nachatilo brought up recent national stories about young children in other states, where school officials have encouraged students to be transgender, without notifying the parents. Nachatilo cited cases in Clay County, Fla., and in Spreckels, Calif., where teachers and counselors allegedly encouraged students to consider becoming transgender.
“The California Teachers Association criticized the actions being taken by the mother saying that schools have a responsibility to protect the students’ gender identity and sexual orientation, even keeping it from parents if that is the wish of the student,” Nachatilo said in one of his examples. ”I’d like to get a sense of your thoughts as the leaders in our community leading our public educational program. My apprehension has been heightened when I did some research in the schools that have instituted national sex education standards in public schools and the way some school districts are using it and the impact on the young.” Nachatilo was referring to the National Sex Education Standards, which purport to provide guidance about the best ways to provide sex education for students in grades K-12. Among its standards, the guidelines state, “The developmental process for young people often involves experimenting with many different identities, forms of expression, and behaviors, and sexual identity is not exempt from this type of exploration. As sexual development continues to progress, most youth will eventually identify themselves with a gender identity and a sexual orientation, though some may not. No one else is qualified to label or judge another person’s sexual identity, including their sexual orientation or gender identity, and it is important that the language and terms young people use to identify themselves is respected by the adults in their lives. Adults, including educators and administrators, should respect and use the pronouns each student uses for themselves.”
Other parents and community members also expressed the same concerns.
Nachatilo added that according to recent news reports, 20% of students are considering or proclaiming they are homosexual, compared to 2% in 2000.
“It is a concern to me that we have such a tremendous number of increase in just 22 years,” he said. “I just wanted to have our school board administration aware of some of these incidents. The question I have is whether there are safeguards against these possibilities.”
The Spearfish School District has not adopted the National Sex Education Standards. Rather, Spearfish School Superintendent Kirk Easton said the district follows the state health education standards, which does not specifically address the issue of sexual identity. Rather, the state standards give a more general framework for overall health education that includes healthy decision making based on physical, social, cultural and environmental factors.
Easton assured Nachatilo and other community members in the audience about his open door policy to talk about any concerns about school-related issues. Misty Caldwell, chairman of the Spearfish School Board, said she has always found the district administrators to be receptive to parental concerns.
“My experience on the school board has gone over a dozen years in a couple of different stints,” she said. “I have the utmost respect and belief in our administration that if there are issues that are brought to their attention by constituents, by taxpayers, by parents, that they are addressed and we are made aware of them as appropriate. So I think we have some really great people in place.”
Board member Nathan Hoogshagen said the school district has a policy that allows constituents and parents to challenge curriculum, and there is precedent for parents effecting change in curriculum or materials by expressing concern to the administration. He cited some parents who expressed concerned with some novels that were being taught to sophomores and juniors, and the subsequent removal of those materials from the schools, as an example.
“I met with the majority of this group of people who are here tonight in a couple of different meetings,” he said. “It is my desire that our students get a good and wholesome education here at Spearfish. I don’t think that big government and big school systems will fix the problems we are seeing tonight. In fact, I think a lot of that is the problem. I think the majority of our time on this issue would be better spent praying for our family units, and that we have strong families where conversations about homosexuality, gender identity, sexual preference, all of that stuff can be had around the dinner table and not in the classroom. I think that’s where the majority of these issues get dealt with. I am happy to see that there are so many engaged people who are willing to show up to a board meeting on a Monday night. If you have specific instances where you have firsthand knowledge of something that is coming through and you have concerns, the doors of the administrators are open.
“If you’re a parent with a specific concern we ask that you always go to the educator first and try to resolve it there,” Hoogshagen continued. “If it can’t be resolved go to the principal in the building. Then, eventually up to Mr. Easton. If you call me as a board member with a complaint, I’m going to tell you to do that. So it would be better if you start there.”
