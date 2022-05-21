Spearfish accepts new tax bracket for Sky Ridge housing

SPEARFISH — With increased supply costs and interest rates climbing, city officials have re-evaluated the bracketing system, which qualifies homebuyers for the tiered pricing at Sky Ridge.
“Of course there’s been some challenges and changes in our market place since this was taken on two years ago,” explained Spearfish Mayor John Senden during Monday’s city council meeting.
Originally, the agreement between the city and Dream Design International Inc., the developer of housing complex, called for priority to be given to buyers in the federal 12% income tax bracket for category 1 homes, and those in the federal 22% income tax bracket for category 2 homes.
Senden said the city worked with Black Hills Community Bank, which is the facilitating agency between Dream Design and the home buyers, to used the 2022 income guidelines from HUD in Lawrence county to come up with an income bracket that better reflects the needs of home-buyers in our community.
The changes to the agreement will give priority to buyers “at or below 115% of the area median income for Lawrence County.” Similarly, it will give priority for category 2 homes to those at or below the 125% median income.
“That’s what this does, it gives a broader opportunity for someone in the $40,000 to $47,000 (annual income) range the opportunity to buy a category 1 home,” Senden said.
Councilman Dan Hodgs moved, and the council unanimously voted to approve the changes to the agreement.
“It’s important, obviously that people are qualifying to get in the home and they get in the right home,” Hodgs said.
