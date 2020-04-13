Spearfish accepts bid for new roof

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish City Council accepted a bid from Lowe Roofing, Inc., for $134,985 to replace the roof on city hall.
Two bids were considered by council; the other being from Weathercraft Co., of Scottsbluff-Gering, for $224,073.
“We were very excited to see that bid come in,” said Dustin Lee, public works director for Spearfish. “It was around $100,000, I believe, below the next bid … They are a quality company.”
The project is expected to come in well under the $325,000 which was budgeted for the roof replacement last fall.
