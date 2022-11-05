SPEARFISH — Spearfish ended its volleyball regular season by sweeping Douglas 25-13, 25-18, and 25-19 Thursday night at the Spearfish High School gym. Senior libero/defensive specialist Callie Wince collected the 1,000th dig of her high school career.
“It’s something that I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid,” Wince said in describing the milestone. Wince was 13 years old when watching then-Spearfish liberos Jalyn Carter, plus Ellie Groeger and Rachel Woods in later years.
“Each one of them showed me what it’s like to be a leader on the court,” Wince said in describing what those three taught her. “They showed me how to always go after the ball, and to do it for the team: not just yourself.”
Wince said this achievement is for all of her hard work, plus all of the teammates who supported her.
Encouraging teammates is a significant part of Wince’s on-court role. She said when she makes a mistake, she lets her teammates know she will provide a better ball the next time.
“Passing is really key,” Wince said in describing the required skill set for a libero-defensive specialist. “You have to freeze, and just hold your arms; don’t go up crazy.”
Spearfish (12-20) has won three times as many matches as it did in 2021. That adds to the significance of the milestone for Wince.
“It makes it all the more special,” Wince said. “I’m with some great girls who support me, and the fact our team has grown this much.”
Wince said she has done better at diving forward (and not stepping back) this season than she did in 2021. She credited head coach Shelbie Richards for her help in going for tips, learning how to read better, and improving her serving.
“My personal goals were to get as many balls up as I could, and to not miss a serve, which I did,” Wince said of Thursday’s match. She added team goals centered on having confidence and playing together.
“This is very well deserving,” Richards said in describing Wince’s milestone. “Just her digs shows what she does for our team and how important she is.”
Wince said at the end of the day, it’s all about her mentality and her as a player. She said it helps her improve her skills to know she is doing this for something greater than herself.
“We played really relaxed; that’s for sure,” Richards said. “We went out and enjoyed each other’s company as a team.”
Richards said Spearfish played cleaner volleyball than it did Tuesday against Rapid City Stevens (a three-games-to-one loss). She praised Avery Kirk and Adelyn Bouman for their efforts.
“Our serve receive was way better,” Richards said. “When we get up there (an efficiency of around 2.2 or 2.3), we’re in system more, and that really gets our game started.”
Richards said matches elsewhere across the state on Friday and Saturday will determine if Spearfish will qualify for the Class AA SoDak 16. The Spartans held the number 15 spot going into Thursday.
