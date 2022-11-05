SPEARFISH — Spearfish ended its volleyball regular season by sweeping Douglas 25-13, 25-18, and 25-19 Thursday night at the Spearfish High School gym. Senior libero/defensive specialist Callie Wince collected the 1,000th dig of her high school career.

“It’s something that I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid,” Wince said in describing the milestone. Wince was 13 years old when watching then-Spearfish liberos Jalyn Carter, plus Ellie Groeger and Rachel Woods in later years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.