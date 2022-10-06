SPEARFISH — Spearfish scored the first two goals and went on to defeat Yankton 3-1 in in the opening round of the state Class AA boys’ soccer playoffs Tuesday in Spearfish
“We took control of the game right off and kept it that way other than that eight- to 10-minute segment,” said Spartans’ head coach Jim Hill, whose team brought the No. 8 seed into the game against ninth-seeded Yankton.
Rudy Isburg of Spearfish launched a pass in front of the goal. Teammate Dagoberto Rodriguez kicked it home to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead with 26 ½ minutes remaining in the first half.
Spearfish’s advantage grew to 2-0 as Kellan Scott converted on a penalty kick seven minutes later.
Hill said the Spearfish players quit going to those 50-50 challenges during that stretch, after excelling in that aspect earlier in the game, because the Bucks like to play physically.
Yankton closed the gap to 2-1 with 15 minutes 17 seconds remaining in the first half on Lance Dannenbring’s penalty kick.
That would be the halftime score.
Midway through the second half, a shot by Spearfish’s Coy Hamilton caromed off the crossbar and stayed in the field of play. Scott scored on the rebound to give the Spartans a bit more breathing room, at 3-1.
Yankton’s best chance came with about three minutes left as a shot by Samuel Huber hit the crossbar but stayed out of the goal.
No scoring occurred the rest of the way, and Spearsh came away with the win, 3-1.
“We really communicated,” Hill said after seeing his team’s record improve to eight wins, four losses and two ties. “I could hear guys just yelling back and forth talking to each other. That’s so important.”
Spearfish goalkeeper Jacob Donner said communication was really good, and the defense played as a team.
“Just be a leader and command everybody; tell them where to go and where they need to be,” Donner said in describing his role on the team.
Tuesday marked the second Spearfish-Yankton matchup this season.
The squads played to a 2-2 tie Aug. 27 in Yankton.
“We had much better communication,” Donner said when asked how Tuesday’s game differed from the one in August. “Everything up top went better. We scored goals; we had better shots.”
