Spartans concerned about rising construction costs, outline future project plans

SPEARFISH — The majority of work for the Spearfish School Board’s recent $733,000 bid award will be done at Creekside Elementary to make the driveway safer and less congested.
Kirk Easton, superintendent of Spearfish schools said $521,000 of the bid will be spent at the school to accommodate increased traffic that is due to the expansion that occurred a few years after the original building was built. The project includes installing a turning lane coming from the north and going down to the school parking lot. Toward the parking lot, the project will widen the road, with two lanes going into the school driveway and one lane going out.
An acceleration lane going on to North Avenue will also be built to expedite traffic out of the school parking lot.
“The hope is that it is just like the Interstate, when you see somebody in that acceleration lane you get over to the inside, so they can pull in,” Easton said. “Then the parking lot will be sealed and re-striped for traffic flow. While we can’t be 100% certain, we are very, very hopeful that this will solve a lot of our problems with parent pick up and drop off.”
Additionally, Easton said the district plans to install curb and gutter on the south side of the driveway, which he said should take care of some water runoff issues.
Easton explained that the traffic issues at Creekside Elementary are troublesome for parents, and the need for the project is the result of growth since the school was originally constructed in 2011.
In addition to the Creekside driveway, the district also plans to spend $188,000 to install a new sidewalk and put down new asphalt for off street parking at Mountain View Elementary. The project will create an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant sidewalk on the south side of the school, from the alley all the way up.
The last project will be a new sidewalk at the district administrative offices. That sidewalk is not ADA compliant and needs to be repaired, for $23,000.
During their November meeting, school board officials expressed concern about rising construction costs for the three projects that were bid in the spring, and then again this fall. In the spring, the estimate for the projects was at just over $544,000, but due to increased work loads the district did not receive any bids. This fall, those costs increased by more than $200,000. Engineer Kale McAbee of Longbranch Engineering of Rapid City told the board that increased material costs combined with significant work loads for construction companies, contributed to the inflation.
It’s a fact that has Easton concerned, as other construction projects for the school district are on the horizon. Currently the district is in the middle of a two-summer project to upgrade the HVAC system at the middle school. In addition to that, the district needs to renovate the middle and high school locker rooms.
“They just need to be renovated to be fully usable again,” he said.
At the high school, Easton said the district has plans for a $16 million Career and Technical Education Center, as well as to renovate the high school chemistry lab.
Though these are projects Easton said the district hopes to accomplish in the near future, they could be split over two fiscal years. Since the district’s budget runs from July 1 to June 30 of the following year, there are often times when the project costs are split between budgets. For example, he said the $733,000 bid would likely be split between the 2021-22 and the 2022-23 budgets.
But if construction costs continue to rise, Easton said the district could be forced to make some difficult decisions. However, he said, the district will always prioritize projects that affect the health and safety of the students and staff.
