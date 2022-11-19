BELLE FOURCHE — John and Mary Cronk recently purchased Southside Service Station from Vern Bills, who owned the business for 43 years.
“My brother managed it for 38 years, and the reason we sold it is because he’s 70 years old, and it’s time for him to retire,” Bills said.
The Cronks own multiple businesses in Belle Fourche, including SML Tires, and were excited to add the service station to their list of businesses.
“When I purchased SML Tires, Vern came in and asked me why I didn’t buy his place, so this kind of worked out,” said John Cronk. “I also have a cleaning business, and we need tires and fuel, so we might as well buy it from ourselves.”
The service station, located at the intersection of State Street and Seventh Avenue, has served Belle Fourche for nearly a century.
“From what Vern was telling me, the front part, where the cashier is, was built in 1925, then the two service bays were added in the 50s or 60s, and the third bay was added in the 70s,” said Cronk.
The Cronks plan to update the business, while also keeping its recognizable features. One upgrade includes changing the station’s name to SML Southside Service Station.
“We are in the process of remodeling it, painting it, and cleaning it, but we are going to keep it as a 50s service station. It’ll still be full service, but we will have that 50s look,” Cronk said.
“I am happy that it is going to continue on the corner in Belle Fourche and continue its full service. That’s good for our customers,” Bills said.
