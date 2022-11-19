Southside Service Station gets new owners.jpg

The Southside Service Station in Belle Fourche has new owners following its purchase by John and Mary Cronk.

Pioneer photo by Amanda Wolterstorff

BELLE FOURCHE — John and Mary Cronk recently purchased Southside Service Station from Vern Bills, who owned the business for 43 years.

“My brother managed it for 38 years, and the reason we sold it is because he’s 70 years old, and it’s time for him to retire,” Bills said.

