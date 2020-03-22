South Dakota won't give inmates releases because of virus

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Authorities in South Dakota say they're not planning special releases for state prison inmates because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Some jails across the country, including in Rapid City, are taking measures to lower their populations. The parole board in North Dakota met Friday and gave early release dates to 56 prisoners.
South Dakota Department of Corrections spokesman Michael Winder told the Rapid City Journal that elderly and seriously ill inmates are allowed to apply for early release under "compassionate parole" laws, but there will be no special releases. The state Board of Paroles and Pardons is meeting next month.
The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota has called on Gov. Kristi Noem to exercise her commutation power to help reduce the risk of inmates or prison staff contracting COVID-19. A spokeswoman for Noem said the governor has rejected that idea.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.