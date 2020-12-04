South Dakota’s death toll surpasses 1,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s death toll from the virus surpassed 1,000 people on Thursday after the Department of Health reported 38 more deaths.
The state has seen a sharp increase in the number of deaths in recent weeks, with over half of the state’s total deaths reported in the last four weeks.
The average number of new cases has declined in recent weeks, though the state still had the nation’s third-highest number of new cases per capita over the last two weeks. One in every 146 people tested positive in the past week.
Health officials reported 1,145 new cases, bringing the state’s count of people with active infections to 15,474. The state’s hospitals are also treating 538 people for COVID-19, including 109 in ICU wards.
In Lawrence County, 30 new cases were reported.
In Meade County, 23 new cases and one new death was reported.
And Butte County noted 11 new cases and one new death.
