South Dakota readies to dial 10 digits for local calls

RAPID CITY (AP) — South Dakota will soon shift to 10-digit dialing for all local calls as part of a federal plan to set aside a three-digit dialing code for suicide prevention and mental health crisis calls.
Starting Oct. 24, South Dakotans will need to dial the state’s three-digit area code — 605 — before making local calls. The state is one of 35 that uses 988 for the first three digits of some phone numbers, and those digits will soon reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.
“The biggest thing folks can do today is to go into their contacts list, go into alarm systems and any devices that may make automated calls and make sure the 605 area code is (programmed) in there,” said South Dakota Public Utilities Commission Chairman Chris Nelson.
The 988 code to reach the suicide prevention and mental health resource hotline is expected to be available by July 16, 2022. Until then, the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline can be reached by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
