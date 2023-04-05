South Dakota Junior Duck Stamp winners announced

SOUTH DAKOTA — An acrylic painting titled “An Evening Paddle” submitted by Kelsey Schuchhardt, 16, of Huron, has been selected by judges to be the 2023 Best of Show winner in the South Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Contest.
Schuchhardt’s entry features an American black duck swimming in a wetland at sunset. This is Schuchhardt’s first year entering the competition. Even though she has always enjoyed art, lately she has been busy with volleyball, playing her saxophone, and being on the student council and school newspaper. She entered the contest after seeing a flyer in her school library.
“I thought this would be a good opportunity to get back into art,” Schuchhardt said.
On April 21, Schuchhardt’s artwork will compete at the National Junior Duck Stamp Contest, along with other state and U.S. territory entries. Scholarships are awarded to the top three artists and the winning conservation message of the National contest.
Tevin Howder, 16, of Webster, received Runner-up Best of Show honors with their pencil drawing of a pair of king eiders swimming on the water with more flying overhead. Howder titled the piece, “King Eider Slough” and earned a First-place award in their age group and then received Runner-up Best of Show behind Schuchhardt. Tevin credited nature as being the inspiration for their art and hoped to work as a biologist in the future.
This year’s South Dakota Conservation Message winner is Joseph O’Brien, 12, of Britton. O’Brien wrote “If we don’t conserve, there will be nothing to preserve.” His message will also go on to compete in the national competition.
New art style categories have been added to the traditional Junior Duck Stamp Contest that allows all styles and types of two-dimensional entries. Entries in this category may include hyper-realism, impressionism, cartoon, comics, pop, whimsical, fantasy, cubism, folk, ethnic and tribal art styles. A “Judges Choice” was awarded to Caleb Satterlee, 16, from Britton. Satterlee attends Britton-Hecla High School. Satterlee’s “steam punk” type entry features a pintail with robotic parts on its head and wings. His colored pencil entry will move on to compete at the national level in this new alternate category.
