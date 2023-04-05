South Dakota Junior Duck Stamp winners announced

Pictured is the Best of Show Artwork by Kelsey Schuchhardt, of Huron. Courtesy photo

SOUTH DAKOTA — An acrylic painting titled “An Evening Paddle” submitted by Kelsey Schuchhardt, 16, of Huron, has been selected by judges to be the 2023 Best of Show winner in the South Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Contest.

Schuchhardt’s entry features an American black duck swimming in a wetland at sunset. This is Schuchhardt’s first year entering the competition. Even though she has always enjoyed art, lately she has been busy with volleyball, playing her saxophone, and being on the student council and school newspaper. She entered the contest after seeing a flyer in her school library.

