South Dakota Governor

oters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to elect South Dakota's next governor.
Three candidates are vying for one position. It is a four-year term.
Their answers are published verbatim as we received them.
Jamie Smith
Name and what you do for a living?
Jamie Smith. I am a realtor, a former teacher and coach, Democratic House Minority Leader, and Democratic candidate for Governor for the State of South Dakota.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I made it clear to my caucus that this was not going to be the time that I ran for statewide office. The party respected that. But as we moved through the legislative term, I started to realize that the person who should be running for this job was staring back at me in the mirror. And in January, I decided that South Dakota needed someone to step up to the challenge.
Why do you think you are best qualified for this position?
I do. After the absence and neglect of the current administration, South Dakota deserves a leader who will focus on them. That’s the kind of Governor I will be.
Do you think community newspapers are important? Why or why not?
Absolutely. Community newspapers keep our cities, towns, and rural neighbors connected and promote transparency.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in the state?
There are many issues facing the state today, and many of them are bipartisan. Currently, we have families paying way too much on their grocery bills, and the grocery tax has a lot to do with that. We also have both a childcare crisis and a nursing home crisis in this state that affects all of us in one way or another. Access to needed healthcare is also a major issue that we have to tackle in our state.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
With the childcare crisis, as governor, I will attempt to broker private-public partnerships that will ensure parents that their children will be cared for while they are at work. For the nursing home closures, we need funding to keep nursing home doors open, especially in our rural communities. I will actively recruit and push for better-paying positions in these nursing homes as well to ensure that they are fully staffed. Lastly, expanded access to healthcare goes hand-in-hand with Medicaid expansion. If expansion passes, we will get the funding we need to cover over 43,000 South Dakotans who currently don’t have any coverage, which will make all the difference in the world to so many working families.
What do you believe is working for South Dakota and how will you retain that progression?
I think our wildlife, fishing, and hunting are second to none in South Dakota. We do a fantastic job of promoting that part of our state’s identity. Something I will do to continue with that progression is to bring back the pheasant count to make sure our hunting stays the best in the nation.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I was raised by parents who worked as educators, and it’s one of the reasons why I ended up being a teacher and coach for 7 years. We didn’t have a lot of money growing up but I still feel as though I won the lottery of birth through the love I felt from them. I try to show that same love each and every day to my wife Kjerstin and my sons Johnathan and Isaac.
Twice in recent years, the will of the people was overturned in South Dakota (IM22 in 2017 and Amendment A in 2021). What responsibility does the governor have in ensuring the will of the people is followed while still adhering to state law?
The Governor serves the people, not the other way around. I know that Kristi Noem thinks going against our wishes will serve her well in her political career, but that doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do. South Dakotans love their freedoms, and no one gets to determine that but them.
Is it the governor’s and/or the state legislature’s role to dictate what can, must, and cannot be taught in public schools? Why or why not?
The lack of respect for parents and educators involved in the new social studies standards for our South Dakota students goes against all that we’ve ever stood for as a state. It’s wrong to insert politics in the classroom like Kristi Noem is doing by outsourcing our state curriculum to an extremist professor from a college in Michigan. That isn’t the role of state government. We need to keep education local and have our parents, local school boards, and educators be the ones who determine their children’s education.
Did the state legislature miss an opportunity during the 2022 legislative session to customize and greatly regulate marijuana in the state by not taking up its own recreational marijuana bill? Why or why not?
While I don’t know what the perfect solution would have been in trying to accomplish this through the legislature, by denying the will of the people, Kristi Noem denied our state of a reliable revenue source.
All three candidates support repealing the grocery tax. How much would this save the average South Dakota family, and why is it a priority now?
I have supported repealing the grocery tax through the entirety of my time spent in the legislature. Kristi Noem has opposed it her entire political career and even ordered our last bill to be killed. Due to her enactions, families missed out on saving between $500-$700 on their yearly grocery bills. She won’t even call and push for a special session in order to ensure this repeal gets done before the winter of this year.
Should the tax be repealed, will the state coffers be impacted detrimentally once our surplus of federal stimulus funds is gone?
We can offset the expense of repealing the tax through Medicaid expansion and legalizing recreational cannabis. For every $1 spent on Medicaid, $10 gets put back into our economy. Had our vote not been overturned, we would already have a revenue stream with cannabis.
Do you have other ideas on how to bring economic relief to South Dakotans? If so, what?
I want to make an effort to revitalize the main streets across the state. Main streets are the cultural and economic lifeblood of small towns and cities across the state. I support cutting taxes for working-class South Dakotans and families. We will develop a program to reinvest in main streets across South Dakota so we can revitalize downtowns and drive economic growth.
-----
Kristi Noem
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Kristi Noem. I am a lifelong farmer and rancher and the first female Governor of South Dakota
What motivated you to run for this office?
I ran for Governor to help build stronger families, grow small businesses in our communities, and create opportunities for our kids and grandkids to get careers here as home and not to move away to pursue their dreams. We’ve achieved those goals in my first term, and the best is yet to come.
Why do you think you are best qualified for this position?
I’m a wife and a mom (and now a grandma). I’ve been an employee and an employer. I respect the Constitution and the rule of law. And the results during my first term speak for themselves. Our state is leading the nation in income growth for our people. We have the most new business applications of any state. We are leading the nation in new housing development. If the people honor me with a second term, we will continue to focus on growing our economy, strengthening families, and protecting our people’s freedoms from an overreaching federal government.
Do you think community newspapers are important? Why or why not?
I love community newspapers – my family receives several weekly papers every week. They tell the stories that no other media outlet tells, and I will continue to support them.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in the state?
As I travel the state, the issues that I hear about the most are inflation, workforce, and childcare. I have worked on each of these issues and will continue to address them in a second term.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I’ll tackle inflation by eliminating the sales tax on groceries (more on that later). We will also continue to allow our businesses the freedom to grow and thrive, which is driving up our people’s incomes faster than any other state.
We will handle our workforce challenges by opening up more opportunities for apprenticeship programs and by continuing to attract Freedom-loving Americans to bring their talents to South Dakota.
And we will tackle childcare issues by providing opportunities for benefits packages to childcare workers, which will keep more of them in this important field.
What do you believe is working for South Dakota and how will you retain that progression?
We have the best economy in America because we allow our people and businesses the Freedom and flexibility to succeed. We respect our constitutional principles more than any other state, and I will continue to defend those rights from federal government intrusion. We have one of the best tax climates in America, and we will improve on that by repealing the sales tax on groceries.
What else do you want people to know about you?
People know that I’m Governor, and they probably know that I’ve been a farmer and rancher my whole life. They might not know that I also owned and ran several small businesses – I’ve been an employee and an employer – I’m a mom and a grandma. These variety of experiences inform every decision that I make. And I always try to be teachable, to learn from different perspectives, to listen to everybody that I interact with.
Twice in recent years, the will of the people was overturned in South Dakota (IM22 in 2017 and Amendment A in 2021). What responsibility does the governor have in ensuring the will of the people is followed while still adhering to state law?
When I was sworn in as Governor, I took an oath to uphold the South Dakota and United States Constitutions. I review every piece of legislation and every ballot measure to ensure that it follows the Constitution, and I will continue to do so. The measures currently on the ballot appear to be written in a constitutional fashion. If the voters pass them, I will work with the legislature to enact them according to the will of the voters with appropriate safeguards for public health and safety.
Is it the governor’s and/or the state legislature’s role to dictate what can, must, and cannot be taught in public schools? Why or why not?
It is absolutely my duty to ensure that our kids get the best education possible. That includes a classroom experience that is free from racist teachings and divisive concepts. I will continue to work to ensure that our kids learn America’s true and honest history – and that Critical Race Theory is not forced on our kids.
Did the state legislature miss an opportunity during the 2022 legislative session to customize and greatly regulate marijuana in the state by not taking up its own recreational marijuana bill? Why or why not?
During the past legislative session, I signed dozens of bills sent to me by the legislature to place common-sense guidelines on the state’s medical cannabis program. These bills were primarily the result of a summer study conducted by the legislature, and I was glad to work with the people’s elected representatives on these reforms.
If the people pass the marijuana measure currently on the ballot, it will be implemented.
All three candidates support repealing the grocery tax. How much would this save the average South Dakota family, and why is it a priority now?
Eliminating this tax would return $100 million to the people of South Dakota and save about $500 for the average South Dakota family. It’s a priority today because of rising inflation due to President Biden’s extreme liberal policies – especially the rising cost of groceries.
Should the tax be repealed, will the state coffers be impacted detrimentally once our surplus of federal stimulus funds is gone?
South Dakota’s economy is the best in the nation. Our businesses have expanded, new businesses came to South Dakota, and our incomes have grown faster than any state in the nation. This growth gives us an opportunity to do this tax cut. Our revenues have broken records several years in a row and continue to do so. Our state agencies spent $40 million less than they were budgeted this last fiscal year. We had a $115 million budget surplus. We can afford to make this tax cut for the people of South Dakota without replacing the revenues.
Do you have other ideas on how to bring economic relief to South Dakotans? If so, what?
I will continue to protect the Freedoms of our people so that they can drive our economy forward. Together, we have built the best economy in America. Our state is leading the nation in income growth for our people. We have the most new business applications of any state. We are leading the nation in new housing development. Together, we will make sure that the best is yet.
Tracey Quint
(This candidate did not return a questionnaire.)
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.