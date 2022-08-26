South Dakota could be a ‘hibernation zone’ this winter

According to predictions made by the Farmers’ Almanac, the country will experience a colder than average winter this year, with the central northern states bearing the brunt of the frigid weather, calling it a ‘hibernation zone.’ Courtesy graphic
SPEARFISH – The Farmers’ Almanac has long been a go-to for folks looking to get a broad bead on the coming year’s astrological and meteorological predictions. While the information contained in its pages is largely anecdotal, it paints a broad stroke picture of the year to come, and sometimes, the science coincides.
“The over all prediction is ‘shake, shiver, and shovel,” Peter Geiger, editor for the Farmers’ Almanac said of the magazine’s assertion that its going to be a colder than average winter this year. Geiger has been publishing the Farmers’ Almanac for the past 30 years. His father published it for 60 years before that. Not to be confused with “the Old Farmer’s Almanac,” the “Farmers’ Almanac” has been around since 1818.
Geiger explained that when the publication began, a mathematician named David Young wanted to figure out a way to help local farmers predict weather patterns.
“He was an astronomer, a mathematician, and a calculator, and he developed a mathematical formula that gets applied to sun spot activity, planet positions, (and) the effect the moon has on the Earth,” Geiger said.
Young started his observational predictions for New Jersey famers, but as the country grew and farmlands spread across the continent, the almanac’s weather predictions became broader. Now the Farmers’ Almanac offers widespread predictions two years in advance, for the entire country and parts of Canada, still using Young’s formula.
“I know that sunspots, their activities, lack of activities, and so fourth does impact weather. I know the moon has an impact on the weather to some degree,” Geiger explained.
While predictable astrological movements can play a major role in anticipating general weather patterns, even modern day meteorologists say predictions should be taken with a grain of salt.
“Be weary in putting too much trust in some of these outlooks that are somewhat extremist like that,” said Matthew Bunkers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City “We just don’t have enough information to be able to make that kind of outlook with that kind of confidence.”
Right now, Bunkers said the official outlook for the Climate Prediction Center is still claiming an equal chance for our winter season to be above, below, or average; however, the fact that this will be our third winter season in La Nina conditions, its fair to expect the almanac’s predictions to pan out this time.
“Given that this is the third year going into (a La Nina), I think the odds are a little bit better that we might see a typical response,” Bunkers said “What that is, is when we get into the winter period, so December through February … we’re looking at odds favoring colder than average conditions, and wetter, or snowier conditions.”
La Nina conditions refer to circumstances where cooler temperatures in the waters of the Pacific Ocean near the equator cause colder atmospheric conditions. Bunkers explained that as air flows across the cool Pacific waters it affects the weather patterns that follow. In El Nino conditions, the Pacific waters are warmer, which brings warmer air and typically milder winters.
Whether you get your predictions from modern science or a 204-year-old astrological equation, both Bunkers and Geiger agree that no forecast can be a 100% accurate, but the almanac has hit the mark on a few occasions, even sometimes to the day.
“I had a meteorologist in Arkansas one time tell me that we were, like, 71% or 72% accurate, but that we were 100% accurate for winter,” Geiger said.
In 2014, the Farmers’ Almanac predicted a heavy snowstorm for the New Jersey area.
“When it came out in August saying that there would be a big snow storm, the first through the third of February in New Jersey, it caught everybody’s attention,” Geiger said.
The almanac’s prediction was even more a public spectacle as New Jersey was hosting the Super Bowl that year on Feb. 2.
“I’m watching, you know, NFL football, and Terry Bradshaw is saying, ‘the Farmers’ Almanac says…’” Geiger recollected. “And as it turns out, there was this massive snow storm. It didn’t start until the Super Bowl was ending, but people couldn’t leave the state.”
Calling a weather event with that much accuracy is a rarity for any meteorologist, but Geiger said that’s not really the point of the almanac’s predictions anyway.
“Are you getting married next year? Are you planning a vacation? People use us, I think, as a guide to what they should do going months and months out,” Geiger said. “We do it two years in advance, so for us to say it’s gonna be minus 40 when it might only be minus 20, I think is to make the point of just how severely cold it could be.”
Additionally, the almanac offers readers a piece of nostalgic Americana removed from the hyperbole of politics and pop culture.
“I think the best thing about the almanac is that we never got into politics,” Geiger said. “The last time we said anything about politics was 1828, we said that congress spoke too much and spent too much.”
Almanacs predate newspapers in America. Geiger explained that they began as a way for everyday people to had gained some knowledge, whether through experience or academic study, to share that knowledge with others in their communities.
“The almanac is really information that helps people with their day-to-day lives,” Geiger said. “Even online you get all this stuff thrown at you all the time, all the news stuff, all the political stuff, all the campaign stuff. I think what it is, is a comfortable place to go.”
