South Dakota could be a ‘hibernation zone’ this winter

According to predictions made by the Farmers’ Almanac, the country will experience a colder than average winter this year, with the central northern states bearing the brunt of the frigid weather, calling it a ‘hibernation zone.’ Courtesy graphic

SPEARFISH – The Farmers’ Almanac has long been a go-to for folks looking to get a broad bead on the coming year’s astrological and meteorological predictions. While the information contained in its pages is largely anecdotal, it paints a broad stroke picture of the year to come, and sometimes, the science coincides.

“The over all prediction is ‘shake, shiver, and shovel,” Peter Geiger, editor for the Farmers’ Almanac said of the magazine’s assertion that its going to be a colder than average winter this year. Geiger has been publishing the Farmers’ Almanac for the past 30 years. His father published it for 60 years before that. Not to be confused with “the Old Farmer’s Almanac,” the “Farmers’ Almanac” has been around since 1818.

